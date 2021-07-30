Amazon stock drops 7.2% as Andy Jassy presides over slower growth

Western Digital IT Director Steven Phillpott (left) chats with CEO Andy Jassy (middle) and VMware CEO … [+] Parick P. Gelsinger (right) at a press conference announcing Amazon’s cloud service, AWS, in partnership with VMware Cloud creating a new integrated cloud service on Thursday, October 13, 2016, in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Liz Hafalia / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Chronicle of San Francisco via Getty Images



Jeff Bezos in the last quarter as CEO left his successor with a huge challenge: how to keep Amazon’s revenue growing north of 20% per year.

Unfortunately for CEO Andy Jassy, ​​Amazon



AMZN

expects its revenue growth rate to fall by half from 27% in the second quarter, a disappointing $ 2.4 billion lower than analysts’ estimates, to 13% in the third quarter, according to the the Wall Street newspaper.

2021 is proving to be a good year for Bezos to do something else. After all, in the decade ending in 2020, Amazon’s revenue grew at an average annual rate of 27.4% while its inventory climbed 33.2% annually.

The company is losing ground so far this year. As of July 30, Amazon stock was up 10.5%, behind the S&P 500’s roughly 17% increase. And that 13% revenue growth forecast for the third quarter is less than half of. Amazon’s growth over the past decade.

After the results were announced, Amazon shares lost around 7.2% in pre-market trading at 9:06 a.m. on July 30.

I think this could be a buying opportunity because rather than the economy returning to normal, the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases could lead to a return to the lockdowns that have fueled Amazon’s growth in 2020.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

(I have no financial interest in the securities mentioned in this article)

Amazon’s disappointing second quarter report

Wall Street rewards investors who hold stocks of companies that exceed growth expectations and improve their forecasts above analysts’ expectations.

Amazon missed the top of its revenue forecast for the first time in two years. And the midpoint of its forecast for 13% third-quarter revenue growth would be Amazon’s slowest growth rate in 20 years, the Journal noted.

Had it not been for the way Wall Street frames companies by its expectations, Amazon’s results are exceptional. How? ‘Or’ What? According to CNBCAmazon’s revenue rose 27% to over $ 113 billion and topped EPS estimates by 23%, gaining $ 15.12.

However, Amazon’s revenue was $ 2.4 billion lower than analysts polled by Refinitiv expected and its revenue growth was much slower than the 41% increase it enjoyed in Q2 2020. , according to CNBC.

For the third quarter, Amazon estimates revenue of between $ 106 billion and $ 112 billion, the midpoint of which is 13% growth, according to the Journal, and about $ 10 billion below the consensus estimate.

Unfortunately, Amazon’s faster growing businesses, Other and AWS, aren’t big enough to offset its slowing growth in online sales.

Its online stores have slowed down considerably. Sales at Amazon’s online stores only rose 13% in the quarter to $ 53.16 billion, from $ 45.9 billion a year ago in the same quarter, while analysts s ‘were expecting an average of $ 57.35 billion, according to FactSet, noted MarketWatch.

Two of its non-e-commerce companies have done well. For example, Amazons another unit 7% of total revenue – which sells subscriptions and advertising increased by 87%. AWS revenue – 13% of total Amazon revenue – rose 37% to $ 14.81 billion, 601 million more than analyst estimates.

Amazon’s CFO attributes the slowdown in growth to a drop in demand from the 2020 lockdown due to Covid-19. As Brian Olsavsky told investors, in mid-May 2020 Amazon’s growth rates had jumped to a range of 35% to 45%. With his customers taking a vacation in 2021, Olsavsky expects them to do more than shop.

Jassy – who did not attend the earnings conference call released a statement in which he told Amazon employees that its workforce increased 52% to 1.33 million in the past year that ‘he was very happy to work with you as we invent and build for the future. .

I think Jassy missed an opportunity to start communicating his plans for Amazon’s future now that he’s been CEO for three weeks.

Back to social distancing?

One thing that might help Jassy is that these dramatically lowered growth expectations could make it easier for Amazon to beat expectations when releasing its third quarter results.

That’s because it seems to me that Amazon’s lower growth expectations are based on the assumption that the worst of the pandemic is behind us and that the United States will not return to social distancing.

At the rate that Covid-19 infections are increasing, it wouldn’t surprise me to see hospital intensive care units approaching capacity. If that happens, we could revert to the social distancing measures that prevailed in 2020 before Covid-19 vaccines were widely available.

How quickly do infections grow? According to Washington post, over the past month, Covid-19 cases have quadrupled, prompting public health authorities to recommend that vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in high-risk areas.

With the increase in the delta variant, the specter of further business closures, reopening of disrupted schools and their labor market implications, and conflicting struggles over private sector immunization mandates, could send back the economy at locking.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing in Florida, Missouri and Arkansas. Officials in Orange County, Florida, which includes Orlando, were in crisis mode as new cases of covid-19 reached levels seen in the worst days of 2020, the Post noted.

I think it’s possible that Amazon is being too pessimistic in its growth forecast because the delta variant and the 44% of unvaccinated Americans could soon lead policymakers to send us back to 2020 lockdowns.

Analysts lower their estimates

Analysts are lowering their estimates on Amazon’s stock price, according to MarketWatch. For example:

Down 11% to $ 4,100 (JP Morgan)

(JP Morgan) Down 6.8% to $ 4,100 (Mizuho)

(Mizuho) Down 5% to $ 3,800 (Truistic)

(Truistic) Down 4.5% to $ 4,400 (Reference)

Not all analysts were gloomy about Amazon’s outlook. MKM Partners chief executive Rohit Kalkarni has set a price target of $ 4,075 before Amazon reports second quarter results.

He wrote that, thanks to Amazon’s advertising, subscriptions (Prime) and cloud computing (AWS), we expect Amazon to report higher to Street and its second-quarter forecast, noted MarketWatch.

Unfortunately, Kulkarni now has an egg on his face.

It’s time for Jassy to explain how Amazon is going to invest in growth opportunities to restore its revenue growth to 27%.

Until he can do it well, Amazon stocks will lag the market even further.