Official Rules for the MSG Networks and NY Giants Boot Camp Experience

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, 21 years of age or older. Employees of MSGN Holdings, LP (sponsor), MSG Networks, Inc., MSG Entertainment, LLC, New York Football Giants, Giants Stadium LLC and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotion agencies and resellers ( the Giants Entities) (the Giants), the National Football League, its member teams, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, LP, NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises, LLC (collectively, NFL Entities), any advertiser, sponsor and / or promotional partner of the raffle and their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, related entities and advertising and promotion agencies (and their immediate families (parent, child, spouse or brother and their respective spouses, regardless of their location of residence) and those who live in their same household, related or not) of these persons are not eligible to participate or win. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this Contest. The contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

ENTER: The contest will begin at 12:00 p.m. (noon) Eastern Time (ET) on July 30, 2021 and end at 12:00 p.m. on August 9, 2021 (contest period). To enter, during the Contest Period, visit msgnetworks.com/giantssweeps.com and follow the instructions for completing and submitting the entry form. Limit of one (1) entry per person. Multiple entries from any person will be void. Entries generated by a script, macro, or other automated means or by any means which corrupt the entry process are void. All entries become the property of the Sponsor.

DESIGN: The potential winner will be selected in a random draw conducted around 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET on August 9, 2021 from all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. The decision of the Sponsors regarding the determination of the winner is final and binding.

The potential winner will be notified by phone and / or email with instructions on how to claim the prize and will be required to respond to the initial notification within twenty-four (24) hours of such notification. The potential winner may be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability / Publicity Release within seven (7) days of the date of notification in order to claim their prize. If the potential winner does not respond to the initial notification within the stated timeframe, the prize notification will be returned as undelivered, the potential winner cannot be contacted, or does not sign and return all required documents within the time limit. required or not in accordance with these Official Rules, the potential winner may be disqualified and forfeit their prize. In the event that the potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor may award the prize to another potential winner by random draw from among all remaining eligible entries received, time permitting.

PRICE AND APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE (ARV): Winners will receive four (4) tickets to the Giants Fan Fest, scheduled to take place on August 11, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, access to a Q&A with Eli Manning and a stadium club with concessions. ARV: $ 200.00. Travel to / from the event is not included in the price. If the event is delayed, postponed or canceled for any reason, no substitutions will be provided and the conditions of the tickets will prevail. The winner and his / her guests agree to abide by the terms, conditions and restrictions provided by the tickets. Winner and his / her guests agree to abide by all rules, regulations, policies and / or guidelines established or issued by Sponsor, Giants Entities and / or NFL Entities, including, but not limited to, those relating to health and safety (eg policies and protocols), including to the extent that such rules, regulations, policies and / or guidelines may be amended or changed on or before the date of the event. Failure to do so may result in forfeiture of the prize. Tickets will be left with Will Call for the winner to claim. The winner must present a valid ID to do so. If the winner cannot appear on the date indicated above, the prize will be forfeited. The prize is awarded as is without any warranty, express or implied. The winner may not substitute, assign or transfer the prize or exchange a prize for cash, but the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute the prize (or any part thereof) with a other of comparable or greater value. The winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as costs and expenses associated with accepting and using the prize not specified herein as being provided. Full details of the prize are at the sole discretion of the Sponsors.

ADVERTISING GRANT: The winner, by accepting the prize, except where prohibited by law, authorizes the Sponsor, the NFL entities and their respective representatives to use their name, address (city and state), photograph, voice and / or any other likeness and price information, for advertising, commercial and promotional purposes in any way, in all media currently known or subsequently discovered, worldwide in perpetuity, without further compensation, notification or permission of the winner.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS: By entering, each entrant agrees (a) to abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects; and (b) this Sponsor, MSG Networks, Inc., MSG Entertainment, LLC, Giants, the NFL Entities and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising agents and promotional partners, and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents (collectively, the exempt parties) will have no liability of any kind and will be released from any liability by the participants against any liability, for any injury, loss or damage of any kind, including including death, to persons or property resulting in or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prize or participation in this raffle . The Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, inaccurate, stolen, misdirected, undelivered or truncated entries, emails or other communications of any kind; or for a lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website or other connections, availability or accessibility or communication or transmission problems, lines or faulty or scrambled or scrambled computer, satellite, telephone or cable lines, delayed or misdirected transmissions or malfunctions, failures or difficulties in computer hardware or software, or other errors or difficulties of any kind, whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise related to or in connection with the raffle, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties that may arise in connection with the administration of the contest, the processing of entries, the announcement of prizes or any material related to the contest. The Released Parties are also not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or any equipment or programming associated with or used in the Contest. The Released Parties are not responsible for any injury or damage to the computer of Entrants or any other person related to or resulting from entering this Contest or downloading material from or using the Website. Persons who alter or abuse any aspect of the Contest or the Website or who violate these Official Rules or who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, as determined solely by the Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be forfeited. If any part of the Prize Draw is, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, compromised by viruses, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or compromise the administration, safety, fairness or goodness of playing or submitting entries, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest and, upon termination, in its discretion, to select the winner from all eligible and non-suspect entries received before action is taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by the Sponsor. In the event of a dispute regarding entries received from multiple users with the same email account, the authorized subscriber of the email account at the time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account subscriber is the natural person to whom the email address is assigned by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), online service provider or any other organization responsible for assigning email addresses. mail. Information submitted in this contest will be used in accordance with the Sponsors’ Privacy Policy, available at http://corporate.msgnetworks.com/privacy/.

LIST OF WINNERS: For winner’s name (available after August 11, 2021), send self-addressed # 10 envelope with applicable promotion name to: MSG Networks, 11 Pennsylvania Plaza, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10001, Attention: Steve Mars, for receipt by September 11, 2021.

SPONSOR: MSGN Holdings, LP, 11 Penn Plaza, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10001.