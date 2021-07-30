Amazon second quarter results: sales growth slows as new CEO Andy Jassy takes over





of revenue for the quarter ended June 30, an increase of 27% over the same period a year earlier, but below the $ 115.2 billion expected by analysts. It also marks a slowdown from the 40% sales growth Amazon saw in the second quarter of 2020, despite the fact that Prime Day fell in the June quarter of this year. The e-commerce giant Thursday job $ 113.1 billionof revenue for the quarter ended June 30, an increase of 27% over the same period a year earlier, but below the $ 115.2 billion expected by analysts. It also marks a slowdown from the 40% sales growth Amazon saw in the second quarter of 2020, despite the fact that Prime Day fell in the June quarter of this year.

Amazon is also forecasting weaker sales growth in the next quarter. The company expects net sales to increase 10-16% from the previous year. This would mark a notable slowdown from the 37% sales growth it recorded in the third quarter of 2020.

Amazon AMZN shares fell more than 7% in after-hours trading after the earnings report, reducing the company’s market value by more than $ 100 billion.

Bezos stepped down as CEO earlier this month and became executive chairman. Andy Jassy, ​​the longtime head of Amazon’s cloud computing division, replaced him as CEO.

Despite the missed sales, profits beat expectations to $ 7.8 billion, in part thanks to the performance of AWS from Jassy, ​​which posted more than $ 4 billion in profit for the quarter. But the mixed results highlight the challenge Jassy now faces in sustaining Amazon’s remarkable sales and profit growth that has made it one of the world’s most valuable companies. Preserving the company’s growth rate could be particularly tricky after the demand for its products and services exploded during the Covid-19 pandemic as customers and businesses relied on Amazon’s services. Amazon’s advice has highlighted multiple risks to the business, including the possibility that consumers will cut spending if the economy takes a hit as Covid-19 rises again. He also noted the risk of “measures taken by governments” in response to the pandemic. Amazon is the target, along with other big tech giants, of a list of new antitrust bills proposed last month by House lawmakers that could make it easier for regulators to disrupt or dissolve the many units. Amazon commercials. Correction: An earlier version incorrectly stated the day Amazon reported revenue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/29/tech/amazon-earnings-q2-2021/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos