Deliveroo on Friday warned investors that it was considering pulling out of Spain due to the high costs of operating in the country just months after the Spanish government issued new rules that would require companies to make delivery couriers of food.

Deliveroo said it wanted to focus on markets where it was in a leading position and Spain only accounted for 2% of transactions ordered through the London-based app. The company, which went public on the London Stock Exchange in April, was launched in Spain in 2017 but was crushed by local rival Glovo, UberEats and Just Eat Takeaway.

The company determined that obtaining and maintaining a leading position in the Spanish market would require a disproportionate level of investment with highly uncertain long-term potential returns that could impact the economic viability of the market for the company, Deliveroo said in a statement. stock market update.

The company said it would consult with its Spanish courier and employees for a month before announcing its decision. This decision comes just days before the expiry of a new law that would oblige companies in the small-job economy to hire workers as employees.

Spain is the first European country to introduce a rider law to give concert workers legal protection and employee benefits following a similar ruling by Spain’s Supreme Court last year. The new law will impact around 17,000 couriers in Spain, but comes amid a Europe-wide debate over courier and driver rights and the European Commission opened a consultation on the odd-job economy in February.

[The] the eradication of the odd-job economy under a populist coalition government would always force a major overhaul in the allocation of capital. It’s no surprise, for structural reasons, to see Deliveroo the first to blink. We don’t immediately see other markets follow suit, said Gile Thorne, equity analyst at Jefferies.

The legal status of the Deliveroos endorsements and the threat of new regulation in the UK and Europe has been cited as one of the reasons why top UK fund managers like Aviva Investors snubbed support from Amazon company debut, which was the worst IPO in modern history for the London Stock Exchange.

