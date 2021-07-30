Biffa sentenced to 1.5 million fines for “reckless” violation of exports





A household name on the nation’s garbage collection has been fined 1.5 million for breaking the export law, in what the judge called reckless, bordering on deliberation. Biffa Waste Services Ltd was at the center of the second such lawsuit in as many years as the company found itself outside the law on the export of materials to developing countries. Judge Shane Collery QC said the Wood Green Biffa Crown Court showed no contrition. He found the company’s previous comments about being taken over by the Environment Agency and that there was no public interest in being pursued a second time to be aggravating and unappealing. The latest Biffas export law violations uncovered by the Environment Agency involved ongoing contracts to send large amounts of waste to India and Indonesia. The illegally exported material included 50,000 cans; 40,000 plastic bags; 25,000 garments; 3,000 diapers and even a frying pan, condoms and a souvenir New York t-shirt. While inspecting the waste, investigators recorded a strong putrid odor and a sour aroma. Malcolm Lythgo, waste regulatory officer at the Environment Agency, said: Biffa shipped prohibited materials to developing countries without having systems in place to prevent infringements. As shown by the 2 convictions in 2019 and this year, the Environment Agency will prosecute those who spoil the lives of overseas communities through illegal exports. This guilty verdict emphasizes that anyone producing or handling waste should only export materials legally and safely for recycling. The Environment Agency stopped the illegal export of nearly 23,000 tonnes of unsuitable waste in 2019/20. We have stepped up monitoring of international shipments of waste. Last week, a jury found Biffa guilty of 4 offenses of exporting improperly sorted household waste from its recycling facility in Edmonton, north London, to Asia in 2018 and 2019. Investigators held 16 containers 25 tonnes at Southampton, but 26 others had already left the Port. During the most recent trial, jurors learned that Biffas was rolling monthly contracts worth a total of 39,500 to move household waste to India or Indonesia. In addition to the $ 1.5 million fine, Biffa was ordered to pay costs of 153,827.99 and an order of 38,388 proceeds of crime. Biffa, of Coronation Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was convicted of 4 breaches of Regulation 23 of the Cross-Border Transport of Waste Regulations 2007 between October 2018 and April 2019. In September 2019, Biffa was fined 350,000, with costs 240,000 and an order for the proceeds of crime of 9,912, for sending contaminated household waste, described as waste paper, to China. between May and June 2015. The Environment Agency has introduced a number of additional measures to combat illegal exports, including working closely with Her Majestys Revenue and Customs to examine inconsistencies between customs information and packaging data, and by creating an investigative team to target serious offenders.

