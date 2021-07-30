Exchange Income Corporation Announces Closing of $ 143,750,000 Debenture Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option





/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN UNITED STATES./ WINNIPEG, MB, July 30, 2021 / CNW / – Exchange Income Corporation (TSX: EIF) (the “Company” or “EIC”) announced today that it has completed its previously announced bought deal offer (the “Offer” of non-convertible subordinated debentures. 7-year guarantees at 5.25% maturing July 31, 2028 (the “Debentures”). Upon closing of the placement, the Company issued $ 143,750,000 capital of the Debentures to the Underwriters of the Offering, which includes the full exercise of the $ 18,750,000 the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters for the Offering. The placement was co-led by National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC Capital Markets and the syndicate included Raymond James Ltée, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp . ., Cormark Securities Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Wellington-Altus Private Management Inc., ATB Capital Markets Inc. and iA Private Management Inc. The Debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EIF.DB.L”. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the redemption of its maturing 7-year 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures. June 30, 2023 (the “june 2016 debentures “) as required, and to repay indebtedness under its credit facility which will provide financial flexibility to redeem, where permitted, other future maturities, in particular unsecured 5 subordinated convertible debentures, 25% maturing on the 31st of December, 2022. The Company will issue a redemption notice to the holders of the june 2016 Debentures today to redeem all issued and outstanding securities june 2016 Debentures on September 2, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) at a redemption price equal to their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Holders of the june 2016 The Debentures have the option of converting such debentures into common shares of the Company prior to the redemption date. The story continues About Exchange Income Corporation Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified, acquisition-driven company focused on two segments: aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The Company uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable and well-established businesses that have strong management teams, generate stable cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth. For more information about the Company, please visit www.ExchangeIncomeCorp.ca. Additional information relating to the Company, including all publicly filed documents, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release that are forward-looking are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with COVID-19 and the pandemic, the Company’s dependence on the activities and assets it currently owns, the degree of indebtedness of its subsidiaries, the fact that cash distributions are not guaranteed and fluctuate with the financial performance of the Company, dilution, restrictions on potential future growth, shareholder liability risk, competitive pressures (including price competition), changes in market activity, cyclicality of industries, seasonality of businesses, adverse weather conditions and foreign currency fluctuations, lawsuits, commodity prices and exposure to raw materials, dependence on key personnel, and environmental, health and safety and other regulatory requirements. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements; these declarations are only valid from the date on which they are made. Further information on these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the information documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available at www.sedar.com. SOURCE Exchange Income Corporation Cision Show original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/30/c8905.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/exchange-income-corporation-announces-closing-132900051.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos