Disney and Walmart impose vaccines on all company employees

Disney and Walmart, two of the largest employers in the Americas, announced Friday that they require employees to be vaccinated.
Disney
(SAY) requires that all of its salaried and non-union hourly workers in the United States be immunized. Workers who work on-site but have not yet been vaccinated must do so within the next 60 days, according to a company statement to CNN Business. All new recruits must be fully vaccinated before starting their work.
Employees who are not already vaccinated and who work on site will have 60 days to do so; employees still working from home must provide proof of vaccination before returning to work. The company also said it had started discussing vaccine mandates with unions representing its workers.
Walmart
(WMT), the nation’s largest retailer, said all of its U.S.-based company employees must be vaccinated by Oct. 4, according to a Friday memo from Doug McMillon, president and CEO of the company.
The company has gradually brought workers back to the office and plans to move closer to pre-pandemic levels after Labor Day. It will continue to monitor pandemic conditions before determining whether that schedule needs to be changed, McMillon said in the note.
Customers will not be required to wear masks, but they will be strongly encouraged and facilities will post signs reminding them of the new CDC guidelines.
In a memo from the previous Friday, Walmart announced that all employees are required to re-wear masks indoors, regardless of immunization status, in areas of high or high transmission. The new policy takes effect immediately, the country’s largest retailer said on Friday.
Store managers will receive local updates every Monday to determine the necessary protocol for their facilities. Customers will not be required to wear masks, but they will be strongly encouraged and facilities will post signs reminding them of the new CDC guidelines.
Although Walmart does not require employees in its stores to get vaccinated, it will soon be implementing a new process to check their vaccination status and strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated. As part of its vaccination campaign, the company is offering employees the opportunity to be vaccinated during time and up to three days paid leave for any reaction to the vaccine.
Plus, Walmart is doubling its current vaccine incentive to $ 150. Originally, the company offered employees $ 75 for the vaccine. Current employees who get vaccinated and new employees who were vaccinated before starting at Walmart are all eligible to receive the bonus.
The decision to reinstate a mask warrant follows updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Tuesday, recommending that fully vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in areas with high rates of disease. high transmission of Covid-19. This currently includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties.
Walmart first implemented a mandatory mask policy for all buyers and employees in July 2020. The company then repealed its policy in May following updated guidelines from the CDC that fully vaccinated people could be go on masks safely under most circumstances. However, since the CDC’s initial guidelines for the repeal of mask warrants, the Delta variant has caused an increase in the number of cases as the vaccination rate has lagged.
Most other major retailers, including Target
(CBDY), Trader Joes, Publix and Costco also dropped mask mandates in May, but are now reassessing their policies.
Publix announced Friday that it will require all associates to wear masks regardless of their immunization status starting Aug. 12, according to the company’s website.
Kroger also announced on Friday that he would maintain his current policy, which requires unvaccinated associates to wear masks and asks unvaccinated clients to do the same. The grocery chain also encourages, but does not require, all individuals to wear masks in the light of the Delta variant.
Enforcing mask rules with customers has been a challenge for retailers throughout the pandemic. Employees are often tasked with monitoring customer behaviors and interactions have turned violent. Last month, a Georgia grocery clerk was killed by a customer in a dispute over masks.
As the pandemic persists, customers are urged to heed the advice provided by local retailers and respect employees and fellow customers who may continue to wear masks for their safety and that of their families, said Brian Dodge, president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, in a statement. declaration Tuesday.
CNN Business Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.
