To make bond market betting more accurate, MarketAxess draws lessons from big technology
Traders in the financial markets have to make endless predictions about the direction of price at all times. For years, they’ve searched for increasingly sophisticated technology to make these predictions more accurate.
MarketAxess has developed an AI bond valuation system, Composite +, which draws inspiration from tech giants such as Alphabet Inc.
Google.
I was blown away by the precision and sophistication I have seen in non-financial applications such as autonomous vehicles, virtual reality, and medical diagnostics. If Google can use AI to drive a car, we can accurately assess a bond, said Nick Themelis, CIO of the New York-based company.
The publicly traded company, founded in 2000, operates an electronic marketplace for corporate and government bonds and other financial instruments. Customers include BlackRock Inc.
and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
as well as pension and state funds, private banks and hedge funds.
What I’m using as an example is how Netflix predicts which shows you want to watch. That kind of resonates with people, where we can build a similar predictive engine on the price at which they should be executed, Themelis said.
Over the past two years, Composite + has been able to reduce the spread between expected bond prices and actual traded prices to 0.064% in June 2021, from 0.103% in June 2019, the company said.
For fixed income credit, it’s not a game of speed. It’s a game of precision, Themelis said.
Bond prices, unlike stock prices, have traditionally not been readily available from sources other than brokers, said Kevin McPartland, head of market structure and technology research at the research firm of Coalition Greenwich Market. Traders are still discussing prices over the phone, he said.
The new system, he said, makes it easier for investors to buy and sell bonds. Predictive AI is contributing to a new market structure, he said.
MarketAxess is not alone.
Intercontinental Exchange uses machine learning for bond pricing in its continuously rated pricing offering, launched in 2014.
Tradeweb Markets, which hosts an electronic marketplace for bonds and derivatives, launched Ai-Price in 2016 as a stand-alone product and integrated it into its trading platform in 2018.
Composite + launched in 2017, but Mr. Themelis visited in 2019 at Google, Nvidia Corp.
and other Silicon Valley companies have been instrumental in guiding development, he said.
It helped me understand where we needed to make fundamental improvements to our technology stack, our internal development process and to improve the skills of our talents, he said.
With a team of 20 researchers, Themelis launched Composite + using 30 data points to determine the price. The company tested eight algorithms before reaching the correct formula, he said.
The system today uses a predictive model based on an algorithm that weighs 200 features to achieve a theoretical price. The data points, which include historical prices, yield, past trading trends, maturity and sector information as well as proprietary data from the MarketAxesss trading system, predict the prices of approximately 95% of the bonds traded about 30,000 bonds every 15 to 60 seconds, Themelis said. .
The AI model is refined during trading hours by comparing a near real-time price prediction to an actual trade, which is publicly released with a 15-minute delay by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Overnight, the model analyzes larger data sets over a longer time frame, including deal sizes, historical offers, and long-term industry trends. The updated model is used the next day to generate bond price forecasts.
MarketAxess processed more than 70% of U.S. corporate bond e-commerce transactions in 2020, according to the Greenwich Coalition.
Last year, the company moved the pricing system to cloud service provider Amazon Web Services to take advantage of more computing power.
