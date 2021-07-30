Exxon Profits Surpass Estimates Thanks to Rising Chemicals and Oil Prices

July 30 (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) on Friday posted its biggest quarterly profit in more than a year, also beating analyst estimates, boosted by rising oil prices and record profits from its business chemical.

The positive results following a contested board battle over company direction have highlighted how oil producers are taking advantage of a recovery in oil prices to reduce debt and increase payments to shareholders rather than spending more to increase production.

“Positive momentum continued into the second quarter across all of our businesses as the global economic recovery increased demand for our products,” said Managing Director Darren Woods.

Exxon said its capital spending for 2021 is expected to be in the lower end of the previous range of $ 16 billion to $ 19 billion.

Earlier today, rival Chevron slashed its 2021 budget, although the two U.S. producers expect higher spending in the second half of the year as they resume investments in key projects, including the prolific Permian Basin. .

“ExxonMobil continued the parade of major oil companies with rapidly improving results, recovering from the depths of the COVID crisis in the second quarter of last year,” said Peter McNally of Third Bridge Group.

Exxon once again used higher cash flow to reduce massive debt accumulated in order to preserve its shareholder dividend amid historic losses. The company reduced its debt by $ 2.7 billion, bringing the total reductions to about $ 7 billion since the end of 2020.

While Exxon has supported shareholder returns through dividends, Chevron has said it will resume share buybacks at an annual rate of between $ 2 billion and $ 3 billion.

Exxon also said it is on track to achieve cost savings of $ 6 billion by 2023 compared to 2019. In the first half of 2021, it cut costs by more than $ 1 billion, in addition to cuts of $ 3 billion last year.

Exxon gained $ 1.10 per share in the second quarter, beating market expectations by 99 cents, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. At the end of last month, the company gave a broad indication of its results, prompting several analysts to reduce their earnings projections.

Shareholders had kicked out three Exxon directors in May for hedge fund nominees, promising to increase returns and better prepare the company for a low-carbon world.

CEO Woods said the company started working with new directors in June with in-depth reviews of its business and the first regular in-person board meeting was held this week after virtual sessions.

Profit from its chemicals and plastics business nearly quintupled from a year ago to a record $ 2.32 billion as margins increased on strong demand for plastic packaging, tight industry supply and shipping constraints.

Rising oil prices pushed profits from the company’s exploration and production activities to $ 3.19 billion. Production fell 2% to 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.

The company said it expects an increase in oil and gas volumes in the quarter due to the reduction in scheduled maintenance.

However, refining and marketing activities have not yet recovered and recorded a loss of $ 227 million, penalized mainly by maintenance costs and excess product supply.

Exxon’s US refining business has lost money for six consecutive quarters. Refining operations outside the United States have experienced negative developments in five of the past six quarters.

Shares of the company, which rose 43% this year after plunging during the height of the pandemic, fell 2.3% to $ 57.59, amid a broader decline in energy stocks.

Second quarter net income was $ 4.69 billion, down from a loss of $ 1.08 billion a year ago, which included a gain related to the reversal of an inventory write-down.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, Sabrina Valle in Houston and Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.