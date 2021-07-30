Business
Exxon Profits Surpass Estimates Thanks to Rising Chemicals and Oil Prices
July 30 (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) on Friday posted its biggest quarterly profit in more than a year, also beating analyst estimates, boosted by rising oil prices and record profits from its business chemical.
The positive results following a contested board battle over company direction have highlighted how oil producers are taking advantage of a recovery in oil prices to reduce debt and increase payments to shareholders rather than spending more to increase production.
“Positive momentum continued into the second quarter across all of our businesses as the global economic recovery increased demand for our products,” said Managing Director Darren Woods.
Exxon said its capital spending for 2021 is expected to be in the lower end of the previous range of $ 16 billion to $ 19 billion.
Earlier today, rival Chevron slashed its 2021 budget, although the two U.S. producers expect higher spending in the second half of the year as they resume investments in key projects, including the prolific Permian Basin. .
“ExxonMobil continued the parade of major oil companies with rapidly improving results, recovering from the depths of the COVID crisis in the second quarter of last year,” said Peter McNally of Third Bridge Group.
Exxon once again used higher cash flow to reduce massive debt accumulated in order to preserve its shareholder dividend amid historic losses. The company reduced its debt by $ 2.7 billion, bringing the total reductions to about $ 7 billion since the end of 2020.
While Exxon has supported shareholder returns through dividends, Chevron has said it will resume share buybacks at an annual rate of between $ 2 billion and $ 3 billion.
Exxon also said it is on track to achieve cost savings of $ 6 billion by 2023 compared to 2019. In the first half of 2021, it cut costs by more than $ 1 billion, in addition to cuts of $ 3 billion last year.
Exxon gained $ 1.10 per share in the second quarter, beating market expectations by 99 cents, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. At the end of last month, the company gave a broad indication of its results, prompting several analysts to reduce their earnings projections.
Shareholders had kicked out three Exxon directors in May for hedge fund nominees, promising to increase returns and better prepare the company for a low-carbon world.
CEO Woods said the company started working with new directors in June with in-depth reviews of its business and the first regular in-person board meeting was held this week after virtual sessions.
Profit from its chemicals and plastics business nearly quintupled from a year ago to a record $ 2.32 billion as margins increased on strong demand for plastic packaging, tight industry supply and shipping constraints.
Rising oil prices pushed profits from the company’s exploration and production activities to $ 3.19 billion. Production fell 2% to 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.
The company said it expects an increase in oil and gas volumes in the quarter due to the reduction in scheduled maintenance.
However, refining and marketing activities have not yet recovered and recorded a loss of $ 227 million, penalized mainly by maintenance costs and excess product supply.
Exxon’s US refining business has lost money for six consecutive quarters. Refining operations outside the United States have experienced negative developments in five of the past six quarters.
Shares of the company, which rose 43% this year after plunging during the height of the pandemic, fell 2.3% to $ 57.59, amid a broader decline in energy stocks.
Second quarter net income was $ 4.69 billion, down from a loss of $ 1.08 billion a year ago, which included a gain related to the reversal of an inventory write-down.
Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, Sabrina Valle in Houston and Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur
Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exxon-posts-highest-profit-more-than-year-2021-07-30/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]