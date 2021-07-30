Sam’s Club and Publix update mask rules for workers

Walmart said managers “will post signs in our stores and clubs to remind customers and members of the revised CDC guidelines and strongly encourage them to wear masks.”

In areas where there are state or local mask mandates, Walmart associates will be required to wear masks inside stores, clubs, distribution centers, distribution centersand other facilities.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said on Friday that company staff and executive-level employees who work at multiple facilities must be vaccinated by Oct. 4, unless they have an approved exception. . This requirement does not apply to associates who work in stores, clubs, distribution and distribution centers.

Apple was the first retailer to reinstate a mask policy for all consumers, including those who are fully vaccinated. However, Apple’s policy is only in place at half of its 270 U.S. stores.

Walmart wasn’t the only one to change its mask policy in May.Other retailers also quickly changed policy days after the CDC updated its guidelines to say that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors.

Since May, most states have lifted mask requirements for people who have been vaccinated, and some have lifted their masks for everyone warrants. Several local governments, including Los Angeles County and St. Louis recently started to require vaccinated people to wear masks again, citing concerns about the burgeoning delta variant.

Walmart increases incentive for COVID vaccine for its employees

Walmart doubles the vaccine incentive to $ 150 for employees who receive the vaccine, from $ 75. Employees who have already received the $ 75 incentive will receive an additional $ 75 on their August 19 paycheque.

We continue to monitor with deep concern the evolution of the pandemic and the spread of the variants, in particular the Delta variant. We know vaccinations are our solution to drive change, the memo from Walmart employees said. We urge you to get vaccinated and hope that more of you get vaccinated.

The incentive program will remain in effect until October 4.

The increase comes after President Joe Biden on Thursday asked states and cities to use federal bailout funds to provide payments of $ 100 to encourage individuals to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Publix imposes masks on employees from Monday

Publix announced on Friday that it will require all store employees, regardless of their immunization status, to “wear face covers over their noses and mouths inside any Publix store” from the 2nd August.