Ouch.

If you have an emerging markets equity fund in your IRA or 401 (k), it’s been a few days.

Emerging markets collapsed after the Chinese Communist government clamped down on some of the country’s tech giants. Chinese stocks dominate emerging market indices these days, accounting for around 40% of the typical fund.

Widely held funds such as the Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Fund VEMAX,

and its VWO ETF equivalent,

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IEMG,

and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM,

lost 5% of their value in a matter of days, although they have since rallied.

This left them down around 5% since the start of the quarter on July 1 (American Funds, New World NEWFX fund,

held up better and is down 2.5%)

More important for long-term investors, this comes after a pretty bleak decade for emerging markets. Even taking into account reinvested dividends, the typical EM equity fund has accumulated a total return of 35% over the past 10 years.

During the same period, an investor in the US S&P 500 SPX Stock Index,

for example via the SPDR S&P 500 Trust SPY,

won over 300%.

With that in mind, does the typical saver even need or want an emerging markets fund in their 401 (k) or IRA?

Ian Weinberg, financial planner at Family Wealth & Pension in Woodbury, NY, argues against. Emerging markets and even developed international markets such as Europe and Japan offer you more risk and less return, he says. Foreign stocks have a high correlation with US stocks when the US markets fall, and then have a lower correlation with US markets when they rise, he tells me. It just means that foreign stocks have started to offer poor risk and reward characteristics. Would you invest in something that drops as much or more than national stocks and increases less than national stocks when they are running?

Foreign stocks today seem cheap relative to the United States for a reason, he says: Europe cannot get out of the current environment of negative interest, and emerging markets, dominated by China, are subject to government intervention and stability risk. Meanwhile, American companies all have a lot of overseas exposure anyway, he points out. You can get full exposure to international growth opportunities with the S&P 500.

He is not alone. Berkshire Hathaways BRK.A,

BRK.B,

President and investment genius Warren Buffett says most people probably have an interest in holding 90% of their portfolio in a US stock index fund and 10% in US Treasuries.

But it takes two perspectives to make a deal, and many advisers take the other side of the argument.

Emerging markets should definitely be a part of any person’s long-term allocation, says financial planner Ken Nutall in West Grove, Pennsylvania. Emerging markets also offer many opportunities for growth. They tend to be volatile, but over longer periods of time they tend to outperform, he says.

Ordinary investors should definitely have a weighting towards emerging markets in their long-term investment strategy, agrees Jay Karamourtopoulos, financial planner in Boston. As global economies are now more connected than ever, there are still diversification benefits to investing in emerging markets, he says. He adds: Most investors have a preference for their home country at the outset. Add to that the strong US returns over the past decade and it can be argued that many individual investors were severely overweighting domestic stocks.

Yes, of course people should be invested in emerging markets, agrees planner Chris Chen of Lincoln, Massachusetts. This is part of the diversification. China, he says, is the world’s second-largest economy and will soon be the largest. How to ignore them?

And many advisers say that one of the reasons to take a closer look at foreign markets, including emerging markets, and developed markets such as Europe right now, is precisely because they have so poorly done for a decade. Emerging market stocks have underperformed US stocks over the past decade, according to planner Robert Cheney in Palo Alto, Calif. But it does mean that emerging markets are [now] cheaper in relative terms and there could be a mean reversion over the next decade.

Emerging markets in general have been going through a rough patch over the past 10 years, says Miami planner Brian Fischer. However, he adds, there have been individual years recently and other stretches historically where they have done relatively much better. There is an advantage of diversification, its correct timing is incredibly difficult.

Those who avoid emerging markets because they’ve been doing poorly lately, adviser Jordan Benold of Frisco, Texas, might keep in mind the fundamental philosophy of buying low and selling high.

For my part, I have been covering financial experts for over two decades and these things seem to have happened in cycles. I remember in 2010, when emerging markets were in the lead, the mainstream was cheering them aggressively. If the cycle were to turn again, I wouldn’t be surprised.

A big challenge today is that China dominates emerging markets so completely that your typical emerging market fund is not really diversified. Add to that the problem that China is a rigged market controlled by the Communist Party (and the risks China can pose to Taiwan, by the way). Planner Chris Chen sees the value in separating Chinese and non-Chinese emerging markets as separate allocations. It makes a lot of sense.

Franklin Templeton offers China FLCH ETF,

with a moderate annual load of 0.19%. BlackRocks iShares offers an emerging markets fund that excludes China, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF EMXC,

charge 0.25% per year. Its main holdings by country are 22% Taiwan, 21% South Korea, 16% India and 9% Brazil.

Joachim Klement, strategist at Liberum and leading researcher at the CFA Institute, says the most truly diversified equity portfolio is one that tracks, not the US or any other country or region, but the MSCI All Index -Country World ACWI,

which includes the United States, Europe, Japan, Australasia, emerging markets and everywhere else. This is also the strategy of some low-cost exchange-traded funds such as the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF VT,

and SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF SPGM,

Note that they still hold nearly 60% of their money in US stocks (which is roughly three times the US share of global economic output, according to the IMF) due to US valuations. Emerging markets represent a modest 11% of the fund. Do whatever you want with it.