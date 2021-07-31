Baker Hughes is happy to be able to buy back the shares that GE is selling

Shares of Baker Hughes Co. rose on Friday, after the petroleum products and services company announced plans to repurchase shares for the first time in a year, in a bid to help boost what General Electric Co. sells.

Baker Hughes said his board of directors authorized the company, through Baker Hughes Holdings LLC (BHH), to repurchase up to $ 2 billion in shares. Based on current prices, this could represent around 9% of the shares outstanding.

BKR share,

+ 0.28%

rose 0.8% in morning trading, to counter weakness in its peer group and the broader market, as exchange-traded fund SPDR Energy Select Sector XLE,

-1.59%

fell 1.7% and the S&P 500 SPX index,

-0.54%

lose 0.5%.

The stock has now climbed 6.6% since it released its second quarter results ahead of the July 21 opening.

If the company repurchases shares in the current third quarter, it would be the first time since the third quarter of 2020, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are delighted that Baker Hughes has a strong balance sheet and robust cash flow profile, which not only enables us to deliver shareholder value through our regular quarterly dividends and share buybacks, but also enables us to deliver shareholder value. ‘investing for growth and positioning new frontiers to lead the energy transition, said Managing Director Lorenzo Simonelli.

As part of the buyback program, Baker Hughes and BHH are authorized to enter into an agreement with General Electric GE,

-2.56% ,

which is currently the fourth largest shareholder according to FactSet, for BHH to buy shares in GE, with the proceeds to be distributed to Baker Hughes.

Read also: GE stock surges after exceeding surprise earnings, a surprise switch to positive free cash flow.

FactSet, MarketWatch





In July 2020, GE announced the launch of a program to fully monetize its stake in Baker Hughes over approximately three years. At that time, GE said the fair value of its stake in Baker Hughes was $ 5.91 billion.

Earlier this week, GE disclosed that it raised $ 1.0 billion in the second quarter through the sale of Baker Hughes shares and that it planned to sell approximately $ 1.3 billion in shares in the current third quarter.

On July 21, during Baker Hughes’ post-earnings conference call with analysts, the BofA Securities analyst asked CFO Brian Worrell, according to a FactSet transcript, why not make a buyout to help partially offset the continued slowdown in (our) actions of GE. , who continues to sell his stake?

Worrell responded by saying that beyond small-scale acquisitions and new energy investments, share buybacks can certainly be an attractive part of the vision of the capital allocation portfolio.

Baker Hughes stock has edged up 2.4% year-to-date, while the Energy ETF is up 30.2% and the S&P 500 is up 17.1%.