Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott team up for $ 40 million donation





The ex and future ex of two of the world’s richest men team up to donate $ 40 million to four organizations that promote gender equality. Melinda French Gates, the ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, announced the donation together. The winners were selected as part of the Equality Can’t Wait Challenge, organized by French Gates investment firm Pivotal Ventures and supported by Scott and her husband, science professor, Dan Jewett. AMAZON BEATS ON PROFITS, DROP ON SALES ESTIMATES The family foundation of billionaire philanthropist Lynn Schusterman also supported the donation. “The winners are strong teams working on the front lines and within communities to help women empower them in their lives and careers,” said Scott, who divorced Bezos in 2019 and quickly became the woman of the day. richest in the world, in a statement. “And best of all, they’re not alone.” Scott has made a name for himself since his divorce from Bezos as being more charitable with his fortune than Bezos and other tech billionaires. In June, Scott donated $ 2.7 billion to hundreds of organizations and in December, she gave an additional $ 4.2 billion. BILL GATES OPENS ON DIVORCE AT ‘BILLION SUMMER CAMP’, BLAMES HIMSELF: REPORT Scott has a net worth of nearly $ 64 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos remains the richest man in the world, according to Bloomberg. The recipients of the latest donation were selected from a pool of over 550 applicants. The winners focus on various aspects of gender equality, including care, technology and career development, higher education and minority communities. “The overwhelming response to the challenge proves that there is no shortage of transformational ideas on how to accelerate progress for women and girls,” added French Gates. “We can break the patterns of history and advance gender equality, but we must commit to uplifting organizations, like those receiving awards today, that are ready to uplift women and girls. “ The Gates shocked the world in May when they announced their divorce plans. Bill Gates is currently the fourth richest person in the world, with a net worth of around $ 151 billion, according to the Bloomberg Index. FAA SAYS JEFF BEZOS IS NOT AN ASTRONAUT BASED ON NEW CRITERIA And the mega-billionaire couple control one of the largest and most powerful charities in the world, the Bill and Melinda Gates Organization. It’s unclear exactly how Microsoft’s huge fortune will be divided between the two. French Gates’ most recent donation through his own investment firm could allow him to continue his philanthropic efforts, but be separate from the $ 65 billion Gates organization. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE Last month, Warren Buffett, a longtime administrator of philanthropy, resigned from the organization as the messy divorce unfolds. Click on here to learn more about the New York Post And earlier this month, the organization’s CEO Mark Suzman announced that French Gates had agreed to leave the foundation in two years if the couple realized they could no longer work together.

