NCLA celebrates jury verdict exonerating our clients from a dozen inaccurate SEC charges

US Securities and Exchange Commission v. Spartan Securities Group, LTD., Et al.

Washington, DC, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Today, a federal jury in the Middle District of Florida issued a favorable opinion verdict in US Securities and Exchange Commission v. Spartan Securities Group, LTD., Et al. The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a non-partisan, non-profit civil liberties advocacy group, congratulates jurors who have fully exonerated NCLA clients David Lopez, former head of compliance for Spartan Securities Group, Ltd. and Island Capital Management, before Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington. The jury also ruled in favor of our other clients, Spartan Securities Group and Carl Dilley (on 12 out of 13 counts), and Micah Eldred and Island Stock Transfer (on 11 out of 12 counts), dismissing multiple allegations. fraud, aiding and abetting, as well as regulatory violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The beating the SEC took at the hands of these brave defendants shows that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States had massively overcharged them for behavior that was not illegal.

The SEC has targeted Spartan, a market maker, and Island, a transfer agent, for third party misconduct that the SEC itself has failed to uncover. From 2005 to 2015, Spartan requested to publish stock quotes as a market maker for approximately 1,500 issuers. Spartan had to file a Form 211 request with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to demonstrate compliance with FINRA and SEC rules. The SEC ultimately discovered that 19 out of 1,500 issuers were involved in fraud, and the agency wrongly placed all the blame on Spartan and Island for not discovering the misconduct that the SEC itself did. could not detect for a long time.

The SEC took an aggressive and innovative view of its rules and tried to apply the agency’s guidelines as if they were the law. He attempted to hold NCLA clients accountable under an arbitrary extension of the applicable rule requirements set out by Congress and the Commission itself.

But the jury confirmed that neither Spartan nor Island nor any of their employees were involved in the creation or operation of the named transmitters listed in the complaint. NCLA clients have amply complied with their statutory obligations, gathered all the required information and compiled tons of documentation justifying their compliance beyond legal requirements. Kudos to the jury for unanimously rejecting the SEC’s efforts to change regulatory requirements through enforcement proceedings in federal court.

The NCLA believes that the only remaining charge against our clients is not legally substantiated and will be successfully overturned upon filing a post-verdict motion.

Today’s verdict should be a signal to SEC that ordinary people will not tolerate its abuse.

The NCLA has issued the following statements:

Jury trials are the ultimate control over abuse of government authority, and the jury categorically rejected the SEC’s attempt to expand its own power, abuse the agency’s guidance process and create new rules through the app. Litigants rarely spend their day in court before they can afford to defend their innocence and fight back. The SEC has charged Spartan and its employees with 14 different violations of the law and tried to bankrupt them and ban them permanently from working in the industry. The jury unanimously rejected almost all of these extreme charges. This verdict should send a message to SEC and every NCLA agency will not let them abuse their power and try to ruin the lives of innocent and working Americans.

Caleb Kruckenberg, NCLA Litigation Counsel

Our clients have spent most of a decade under investigation, under threat of execution, and ultimately this trial. During these years, it became very clear that the SEC was not interested in the facts or the truth. Over the past three weeks, our clients have finally had the opportunity to tell their story to an impartial jury. Today’s verdict is a telling rebuke of the Commission’s abusive and indiscriminate enforcement processes. “

Kara Rollins, NCLA Litigation Advisor

