Reminder: portable generators, children’s sandals, specialty cheddar cheese





PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) More than 320,000 portable generators were recalled this week after the manufacturer received eight reports of injuries, including seven finger amputations. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), if the handle is unlocked, it can pinch users’ fingers against the frame when the generator is moved. Photos: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission The recall involves 6,500 and 8,000 watt generators sold nationwide from June 2013 to June 2021 under the following brands: Generac, HomeLink and DR. See the complete list of affected model and serial numbers Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled generators and to contact Generac at 844-242-3493 for a free repair kit. More info: Portable generator reminder

Birkenstock USA has recalled more than 15,000 Mogami Kids sandals in sizes 2428 because a plastic rivet may come off the ankle strap, posing a choking hazard to young children. The shoes were sold at retailers nationwide and online from March 2021 through May 2021. The CPSC says consumers should take the recalled sandals away from children and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. More information: children’s sandals recall

Irish company Cahills Farm Cheese is recalling certain batches of its specialty cheddar cheese because they could be contaminated with listeria, according to the FDA. The 33 lots affected by the recall are numbered consecutively from 21109 to 21141. See the complete list of recalled cheese products Listeria is a type of bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems, but the FDA says no illnesses associated with this product have been reported. nowadays. Consumers are urged to return the recalled cheese to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, contact Cahill’s at 353-69-62365 or [email protected] More recent recalls Reminder of the foam interfaces of the Oculus headset because they can irritate your skin Dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold byproducts Certain McCormick seasonings recalled due to risk of salmonella

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpri.com/recalls-and-warnings/recall-roundup-portable-generators-kids-sandals-specialty-cheddar-cheese/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos