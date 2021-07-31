Tax-Free Weekend Starts in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. – Tax Free Weekend has arrived and many local businesses are getting ready for their weekend sales.

“We have already been busy. Busier than last year because even the teachers did not come due to the pandemic. So far we have had a lot of parents who have come looking for tablets because they can’t find them in Jackson. So we carry all of our school supplies all year round, ”said Cynthia Welch, director of The Learning House.

The tax-free weekend continues until Sunday August 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Customers can buy groceries, school supplies, clothing, and eat out without paying sales tax.

“As you can see my buggy I’m enjoying it already and I’ll probably be back at least twice before the end. Plus, go out to eat once or twice, ”said customer Anita Roarark.

Restaurants also participate in the Duty Free Weekend. Most make the tax-free weekend a tax-free week.

“From July 30 to August 5, then come. We have a BBQ on Fridays and Thursdays for pulled pork and baby back ribs. The best in town, ”said Isiah Johnson, owner of Burger Barn.

School supplies, clothing and computers will only be zero-rated until Sunday, August 1.

Food, food ingredients and prepared foods will be tax free until August 5.

To find out which products are exempt from taxes, click on here.