Business
Finologys Stock Screener helps investors navigate the Indian market
CHHATTISGARH, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Their team of passionate investors have put together one of the best stock picking tools for those looking to invest in the Indian stock market. Finology’s Ticker platform is also home to curated news and various other resources.
Between the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, there are over 6,000 companies listed on the Indian stock market. This creates a real challenge for all local and foreign investors trying to find individual stocks that meet the criteria they have in mind. It is to address these and other investment challenges that Finology’s Stock Screener was created.
Stock Screener by Finology is a specialist stock research tool for the Indian stock market, helping investors find all the information they need to make sound investment decisions. It allows investors to filter through thousands of businesses at a time to find exactly what they’re looking for.
Stock screening
Use of finology Stock filter is a relatively straightforward process. All a user has to do is go to their website, create an account, and then select one of the company’s predetermined filter settings or write their own query. The platform allows users to write their filter queries using over 1200 key figures. As their website explains, “Whatever type of stock you want, you can think of a query and it will show you companies that meet your needs. “
Of course, inexperienced investors may not know exactly what they are looking for, and this is where the platform’s predetermined filter settings can come in handy. These allow users to see investment options that fit into certain large groups with just one click. This makes it easy for newcomers to find the stocks that pay high dividends or the companies in which the promoters hold the majority stake with just one click.
Other tools
The Finology Stock Screener comes with a variety of other tools designed to help investors choose stocks intelligently. For example, the stock picker tool can also be used to compare companies through its peer comparison tool. This allows users to match companies operating in the same industry against each other to help them choose the best of the bunch.
Other resources for investors
Finology Stock Screener is part of the larger Ticker Platform, which is the Finology suite of tools for investors available at https://ticker.finology.in/. Ticker was built on the idea of helping investors with smart stock picking, which they achieve through a variety of methods. The first is the aforementioned stock filter, which helps investors find and analyze stocks that might be of interest to them.
The Ticker website is also full of useful information for investors, including news related to the Indian stock market, summaries of stocks that have gained and lost the most recently, detailed market updates, and more. The market updates section of the website includes a variety of useful benchmarks and comparison tools, for example allowing investors to see which stocks have risen or fallen the most over the past 52 weeks.
In addition to research tools and general information, Ticker also helps users browse the portfolios of what the company calls “super investors”. They are big players in the industry, and seeing where their investments are can help others make investment decisions.
These tools were created by Finology, an Indian startup created to make investing easy and rewarding for everyone while making business services accessible and affordable. As the company explains: “We are a truly Indian organization and we are inspired by our rich Indian values. “
CONTACT:
Finology Ventures Pvt. Ltd.
312, AIC @ 36INC, 3rd floor
Downtown Mall, Pandri
Raipur – 492001, Chhattisgarh, IN
[email protected]
THE SOURCE: Finology
See the source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657742/Finologys-Stock-Screener-Is-Helping-Investors-Navigate-the-Indian-Market
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/finology-stock-screener-helping-investors-011000296.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]