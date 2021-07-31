Chinese US IPOs Face SEC Rules





United States Security and Trade Commission (SEC) is implementing new rules that require Chinese companies seeking to be listed in New York to provide additional risk disclosure documents. At the same time, Chinese tech stocks are experiencing their worst month since the global financial crisis. Chinese New York-listed tech stocks fell 22% this month, the biggest drop since 2008, Financial Times reported Friday, July 30, citing the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index. Two of the country’s largest tech companies suffered heavy losses, Tencent fell 16%, while Alibaba lost 10%. The declines follow a crackdown by Chinese authorities on tech companies and private education companies in the country, in addition to the implementation of new laws on how Chinese companies list on foreign stock markets , by FT. At the same time, the SEC said Chinese companies cannot raise funds in the United States until they provide detailed explanations of their legal structure and possible risk factors for Beijing interference. in their business, Reuters reported. President of the SEC Gary Gensler said it had also instructed staff to conduct additional targeted reviews of the files of companies with significant operations in China, according to Reuters. Prior to recent developments, U.S. public listings of companies based in China reached a record $ 12.8 billion in 2021, Reuters reported citing data from Refinitiv. The recent crackdown on tech companies by Chinese officials has cooled the flames of the IPO, a move that escalated after regulators removed Didis apps from app stores and launched a cybersecurity investigation into up, according to Reuters and other media reports. Regulators threatened Didi with sanctions and possible delisting from the New York Stock Exchange. Chinese companies listed on U.S. stock markets began to decline earlier this week after Chinese tech officials shut down startups accepting funds from outside investors. Chinese stocks listed in the United States in education suffered a fallout when stock prices fell on the news. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: PLAYBOOK SMART RECEIVABLES: EDUCATION EDUCATION About: Three-quarters of those surveyed in PYMNTS Smart Receivables Playbook, a collaboration with Flywire, consider their own accounts receivable operations to be somewhat or poorly effective. New findings from more than 150 colleges and universities suggest universities need to do more to keep pace with expanding digital payment capabilities.

