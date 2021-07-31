BMW R18 Bagger and Transcontinental are ready for the long haul





Photo: Bmw BMW Motorcycle gave his R18 a gentle makeover, adding a lot of things to the already imposing cruiser and produced two separate takes with its new bikes, the R18 B bagging machine and R18 Transcontinental. The two new bikes build on the R18 and prepare for long diriding position. This is actually only the tour version of the R18, which does not mean that the R18 or the R18 Classic couldn’t already go around. Le Bagger and Transcontinental the models simply allow riders to do it more comfortably than the standard and classic variants, while expansion the R18 range to adapt to more buttocks. I’m not big in cruisers, let alonebagging machines, but I think the styling of these bikes is great. The design is less blocky than what Harley and Indian do with some of their modern baggers. This kind of reminds me April old woman 850 mana GT, which was an awesome bike. BMW has added what you would expect to find on a bagger in order to make long distances livable. The engine is the same size at 1,802cc and produces the same horsepower, but both models come with more standard equipment than the standard R18. That nThat one equipment includes larger fuel tank for long journeys, and softer suspension with ddifferent geometry to help soften your iron butt. You also get the side and top cases to carry all your gear, plus some fancy speakers from Marshal. There’s also the new fairing, which adds three gauges and a screen to the standard R18 is sad, single gauge. In addition, these all-terrain transporters look better exhaust pipes! All of these improvements have of course increased the price. The R18 Bagger starts at $ 21,495 and the R18 Transcontinental starts at $ 24,995. Compare that to the R18’s starting price of $ 17,495 and the R18 Classics at $ 19,495. It’s a lot of money to go from the basic R18 to the fat-filled Transcontinental, namely $ 7,500. That’s before all the options, and you’ll want at least one: Reverse Assist. G / O Media may earn a commission Maybe add Hill Start Control while you’re at it, as both of these bikes are heavy. All the new fancy kit made a heavy bike heavier. Here are the weights of all R18 bikes, in order: R18: 761 lbs.

R18 Classic: 805 lbs

R18 bagger: 877 lb.

R18 Transcontinental: 942 lb. It’s a lot. Of course, it is not never seen. Bagging machines weighing just under 1000 pounds are around, but it’s still a lot of weight. The question is whether this significant increase in weight (and cost) is worth it. Photo: Bmw Photo: Bmw

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jalopnik.com/bmws-got-a-new-bagger-or-two-1847397425 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos