CleanTech Acquisition Corp. announces the separate trading of its ordinary shares, rights and warrants, as of August 4, 2021





NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced that, as of August 4, 2021, holders of units sold under the Company’s initial public offering concluded on July 19, 2021, may elect to trade separately the common shares, rights and warrants included in these units on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq). No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. The Common Shares, Rights and Separate Warrants will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “CLAQ”, “CLAQR” and “CLAQW”, respectively. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol CLAQU. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into common stock and warrants. The units were initially offered by the Company under a bought deal offer. Chardan acted as the sole bookrunner for the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 14, 2021. The offer was made only by way of a prospectus, including copies can be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be viewed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. About CleanTech Acquisition Corp. CleanTech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of completing a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more several companies or entities. While CleanTech Acquisition Corp. can pursue an initial business combination in any region or industry, CleanTech Acquisition Corp. will seek to identify, through the experience and expertise of its management teams, a company that aims to contribute to the mission of moving the world away from carbon. dependency and facilitate a greener future. The story continues Forward-looking statements This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements, including the Company’s pursuit of an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations in this regard or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which a statement is based on. Contact: Eli Spiro

President and CEO, CleanTech Acquisition Corp.

(917) 699-5990

