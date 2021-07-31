Business
Unigold announces oversubscribed private placement and increase in size of its offering to $ 3,275,005
TORONTO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Unigold Inc. (Unigold or the Company) (TSX-V: UGD, OTCQX: UGDIF, FSE: UGB1) is pleased to announce an increase in the size of its investment private units of the Company (the “units”). As a result of oversubscribed demand, the private placement will now consist of up to 25,192,350 units at a price of $ 0.13 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $ 3,275,005 (the “Offer”). Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company (one “common share”) and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, one “warrant”). . Each warrant will allow its holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $ 0.30 until the date which is the earliest of the following dates: (i) two years after the date of issue , or (ii) 30 days after the date on which the Company gives notice of acceleration, which notice may be given no earlier than four months and twenty-one days from the date of issue if the closing price common stock on a stock exchange in Canada exceeds $ 0.60 per common share for more than 20 consecutive trading days.
The proceeds of the Offer will be used to finance the Company’s continued exploration and development on its Neita concession in the Dominican Republic, and for general working capital purposes.
Finder’s fees are expected to be paid in connection with the completion of the offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The closing of the offering may be completed in several tranches and is subject to certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the receipt of any other required regulatory approval. The securities offered under the offering will be issued in accordance with applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of issue. .
About Unigold Inc. Discovering Gold in the Caribbean
Unigold is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, on the OTCQX under the symbol UGDIF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGB1. The Company is primarily focused on the exploration and development of its gold assets in the Dominican Republic. The Candelones oxide gold deposit is located in the 100% owned Neita Fase II exploration concession in the province of Dajabn, in the northwestern part of the Dominican Republic. The Candelones project area is located approximately 20 kilometers south of the town of Restauraion. The oxide deposit occurs at the surface due to tropical weathering of the underlying mineralization. Unigold has been active in the Dominican Republic since 2002 and remains the most active exploration company in the country. The Neita Fase II exploration concession is the largest single exploration concession covering the volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Tireo Formation. This island arch terrain is host to volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, intermediate and high sulphidation epithermal systems and copper-gold porphyry systems. Unigold has identified more than 20 zones within the concession area that host surface expressions of gold systems. Unigold has focused on the Candelones mineralization and continues to expand the deeper sulphide resources with ongoing drilling.
For more information, please visit www.unigoldinc.com or contact:
Mr. Joseph Hamilton
Chairman and CEO
[email protected]
T. (416) 866-8157
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this document, including statements regarding financial events and trends that could affect our future results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal laws. securities. These statements are based on our assumptions and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You can identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as strategy, expectations, plans, beliefs, will, estimates, intentions, plans, goals, targets, and other words with similar meanings. You can also identify them by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions or opinions and that actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. . Where applicable, we claim safe harbor protection for forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (United States).
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/unigold-announces-oversubscribed-private-placement-221100323.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]