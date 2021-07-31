Unigold announces oversubscribed private placement and increase in size of its offering to $ 3,275,005

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Unigold Inc. (Unigold or the Company) (TSX-V: UGD, OTCQX: UGDIF, FSE: UGB1) is pleased to announce an increase in the size of its investment private units of the Company (the “units”). As a result of oversubscribed demand, the private placement will now consist of up to 25,192,350 units at a price of $ 0.13 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $ 3,275,005 (the “Offer”). Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company (one “common share”) and one-half common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, one “warrant”). . Each warrant will allow its holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $ 0.30 until the date which is the earliest of the following dates: (i) two years after the date of issue , or (ii) 30 days after the date on which the Company gives notice of acceleration, which notice may be given no earlier than four months and twenty-one days from the date of issue if the closing price common stock on a stock exchange in Canada exceeds $ 0.60 per common share for more than 20 consecutive trading days.

The proceeds of the Offer will be used to finance the Company’s continued exploration and development on its Neita concession in the Dominican Republic, and for general working capital purposes.

Finder’s fees are expected to be paid in connection with the completion of the offering in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the offering may be completed in several tranches and is subject to certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the receipt of any other required regulatory approval. The securities offered under the offering will be issued in accordance with applicable exemptions from prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws and will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of issue. .

About Unigold Inc. Discovering Gold in the Caribbean

Unigold is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, on the OTCQX under the symbol UGDIF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGB1. The Company is primarily focused on the exploration and development of its gold assets in the Dominican Republic. The Candelones oxide gold deposit is located in the 100% owned Neita Fase II exploration concession in the province of Dajabn, in the northwestern part of the Dominican Republic. The Candelones project area is located approximately 20 kilometers south of the town of Restauraion. The oxide deposit occurs at the surface due to tropical weathering of the underlying mineralization. Unigold has been active in the Dominican Republic since 2002 and remains the most active exploration company in the country. The Neita Fase II exploration concession is the largest single exploration concession covering the volcanic rocks of the Cretaceous Tireo Formation. This island arch terrain is host to volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, intermediate and high sulphidation epithermal systems and copper-gold porphyry systems. Unigold has identified more than 20 zones within the concession area that host surface expressions of gold systems. Unigold has focused on the Candelones mineralization and continues to expand the deeper sulphide resources with ongoing drilling.

For more information, please visit www.unigoldinc.com or contact:

Mr. Joseph Hamilton

Chairman and CEO

[email protected]

T. (416) 866-8157

Forward-looking statements

