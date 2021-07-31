Oregon report finds psilocybin in mushrooms showing promise as mental health therapy





PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board have taken a significant step forward in efforts to establish the first national psilocybin therapy program. The board of directors, an advisory body appointed by the governor and established by the passage of voting measure 109 in November, has completed the report’s summary and findings showing that the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms holds promise as a as an option to treat mental health problems. The OHA published theQuick Review of Evidence and Recommendations from the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory CouncilFriday. Among the results: that high-quality phase 1 and 2 clinical trials suggest that psilocybin is effective in reducing depression and anxiety. Tom Eckert, who chairs the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board, said the board is focused on developing recommendations to inform the possible launch of the first psilocybin therapy and wellness program at the statewide. Science is fundamental, so organizing the scientific literature related to psilocybin was a top priority, he said. This comprehensive review will put us on a solid footing to move forward. “ The report explains that the United States Food and Drug Administration has designated psilocybin as a breakthrough therapy for the treatment of depression, indicating that preliminary clinical evidence suggests that it may represent a significant improvement over existing therapies. Early research also suggests that psilocybin may be effective in reducing problematic alcohol and tobacco use, the report continues. In all of the studies, psilocybin increases spiritual well-being, which may mediate other observed benefits. Study participants also generally rated their experiences with psilocybin as very meaningful. Angie Allbee, Manager of the Psilocybin Services Section in the OHA Public Health Division, thanked the Board for their hard work in presenting the findings and recommendations to the OHA for this review. Making this information available to the public is an important step forward, as the findings and recommendations will help the OHA implement a comprehensive regulatory framework that will provide safe and effective psilocybin services, she said. The Oregon Psilocybin Services Section will license and eventually regulate the manufacture, transportation, delivery, sale and purchase of psilocybin products, as well as the provision of psilocybin services. The OHA will continue to work with the Advisory Board on recommendations for proposed regulations during the remainder of the development period, which ends on December 31, 2022. For more information on the Oregon Psilocybin Advisory Board and the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act, visit http://healthoregon.org/psilocybin.

