DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp., Sponsored by Deerfield, ARCH Venture Partners and Section 32, Announces Closing of $ 200 Million Initial Public Offering





NEW YORK–(COMMERCIAL THREAD) – DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (the Company) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 Class A common shares at a price of $ 10.00 per share. The Class A common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) on July 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol DALS. The company, sponsored by affiliates of Deerfield Management Company, LP (Deerfield), ARCH Venture Partners (ARCH) and Section 32, is headed by Steven Kafka, PhD., Who will be managing director and director. Dr Kafka is currently Managing Partner of Section 32. Dr Andrew ElBardissi, Deerfield Partner, and Keith Crandell, ARCH Co-Founder and CEO, will also be Trustees representing the Sponsors. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company has assembled a seasoned management team, board of directors and strategic advisors who individually and collectively bring experience in investing, scaling and commercializing important life science tools, diagnostics, data and analysis platforms to improve human health. Although the Company may pursue a business combination objective in any business or industry, the Company intends to capitalize on the complementary strengths and operational experience of its management team, its board of directors. administration and its advisers to identify promising opportunities in the life science technology sector. JP Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as co-book managers of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional Class A common shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from JP Morgan Securities LLC, attention Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by phone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus- [email protected]; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing [email protected], or by phone: ( 833) 297-2926. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 27, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer. purchase, and there will be no sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with regard to the initial public offering and the search for an initial business combination. No guarantee can be given that the offer discussed above will be made under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law.

