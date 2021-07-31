Metro Detroit real estate market cools, but could heat up in the fall





DETROIT For much of 2021, the real estate market in the Detroit metro area was hot. Sellers could count on several offers, most of them where requested. On the other hand, buyers have had a hard time getting a new home. But this hot market has finally calmed down a bit. Real Estate One CEO Dan Elsea said the market peaked in April and has since calmed down. Read: US sales of existing homes increase in June; prices reach new highs It might be wise now to deal with that first offer that comes in, work on it pretty well – rather than throwing it away for the next offer, Elsea said. Although things have calmed down, it remains difficult for buyers. While there are more homes to choose from, the much higher prices have pushed some buyers off the market, particularly in the under $ 250,000 range. A d If we hadn’t had the madness, this would still be one of the best real estate markets ever, Elsea said. They must always be pre-approved and ready to take out the mortgage. You still have to be prepared to make an aggressive offer to make sure they have concessions for the seller. One of the most important aspects of buying and selling a home is interest rates. They have risen a bit, but are now dropping, which could set the housing market on fire again in the fall. Read: National moratorium on evictions will expire on Saturday if Congress does not act

