



Pasco launches webpage to help customers ask questions about permits

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When Olympus Pools, the subject of a four-month investigation into Better Call Behnken, abruptly closed earlier this week, hundreds of customers were left with unfinished pools and desperately searching for answers on how to complete their projects. The Pasco County government on Friday announced plans to waive license fees for Olympus customers until the end of the year. We hope this action will help ease the financial burden on our clients who choose to pursue other licensing options, said Deputy County Administrator Sally Sherman. Olympus Pools customers scramble for help finishing pools as owner relinquishes license

Pasco officials offered Olympus Pools customers three options for open pool permits: Supervise the project yourself

Hire a New Certified Pool Contractor

Cancel your pool license If you are an Olympus Pools customer in Pasco County all you have to do is choose one of the three options, complete thisformand email it to [email protected] According to the county press release, over the past two years, Olympus Pools has withdrawn hundreds of permits for swimming pool projects in Pasco County, and most remain unfinished. Pasco Building Construction Services works around the clock to help clients go through the permitting process. More information is available on the department’s web page. Subcontractors decide to foreclose homes on hundreds of thousands of Olympus Pools debt

Investigator Shannon Behnken has contacted other counties, but so far no other county has announced similar actions following the closure of Olympus Pools. Olympus owner James Staten signed a settlement agreement with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on Monday. As part of the agreement, Staten voluntarily relinquished its license. This means the company – which was under investigation for raising money for hundreds of swimming pools and not completing the work – can now no longer work on any of its open jobs. It comes after hundreds of complaints from customers in seven counties in the Tampa Bay area. Many clients paid in full for pools that weren’t finished and many ended up with liens and threats of foreclosure from contractors who claimed they weren’t paid for the work completed on the work of Olympus. The Florida Attorney General’s Office and several local law enforcement agencies are conducting active criminal investigations into what went wrong at Olympus Pools.

