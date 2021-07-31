FDA approves IV therapy for adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension





Selexipag tablets were first approved by the FDA in 2015 to delay disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization for PAH.

FDA authorities have approved injection of selexipag (Uptravi; Janssen) for intravenous (IV) use for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adult patients of WHO functional class IIIII, which are temporarily unable to take oral therapy. Selexipag is a selective prostacyclin IP receptor agonist indicated for the treatment of PAH. Uninterrupted treatment is considered essential for people with PAH. According to Janssen, selexipagIV is a treatment option that will allow patients to avoid short-term treatment interruptions and to continue treatment. Selexipag tablets were first approved by the FDA in 2015 to delay disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization for PAH. The new FDA approval for selexipag is based on the results of a prospective, multicenter, open-label, single-sequence crossover Phase 3 study (NCT03187678) designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the temporary change between drugs. selexipag and selexipag IV tablets. The results of the study were published earlier this year inRespiratory researchand examined the switch from a stable dose of selexipag tablets to a corresponding dose of selexipagIV and back to tablets. Today marks an important day for patients who rely on [selexipag]because this new intravenous formulation addresses a current unmet need for these patients, said Neil Davie, PhD, global head of therapeutics, pulmonary hypertension for Janssen’s Actelion Pharmaceuticals division, in a press release. The selexipagIV study included 20 patients who received all doses of selexipag (either tablet or intravenous). The study found that switching between tablets and IV doses was well tolerated with no unexpected safety results. Adverse events (AEs) resulting from IV selexipag were similar to those associated with selexipag tablets, except for infusion site reactions reported in 2 patients, both of which were considered mild to moderate and n ‘resulted in neither discontinuation of the study nor discontinuation of treatment. AEs associated with prostacyclin included headache, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, jaw pain, myalgia, pain in extremity, flushing and arthralgia. REFERENCE Uptravi (selexipag) Receives FDA Approval for Intravenous Use in Adult Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) [news release]. July 30, 2021; Janssen. Accessed July 30, 2021. https://www.janssen.com/uptravir-selexipag-receives-fda-approval-intravenous-use-adult-patients-pulmonaire-arterial

