What happened on the Malta Stock Exchange this week

The MSE Equity Total Return (MSE) index ended the week in the red, falling 0.6% to end the week at 7,921.403 points. Lower prices for Simonds Farsons Cisk plc (SFC) and HSBC Bank Malta plc (HSBC) shares pushed the index down.

As last week, the turnover was 0.4 M €. Fifteen stocks were active, while nine fell, four gained, while two remained unchanged. The MSE equity index is down 6.5% since the start of the year.

In the banking sector, shares of Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) rose 1.1% as the bank reported positive half-year results. The bank’s own funds were the most liquid, as 109,093 shares changed ownership in fourteen transactions, for a value of € 97,833. BOV stock ended the week at € 0.90.

Last Thursday, the bank’s board of directors closed the summary accounts of the group and the bank for the half-year ended June 30, 2021.

BOV achieved a profit before tax of 25.9 million euros, or a return on equity of 4.8%. This result includes the effect of investment activities in the anti-financial crime transformation and the BOV 2023 strategy of € 17.1 million.

While the Group maintains a cautious position, credit provisions saw a net release of € 3 million in the first half of 2021.

Net interest income and commission and trading income increased by 1.5% and 11.3% respectively compared to the first half of 2020.

In addition, operating expenses decreased by 2.7%.

Despite the dynamics of the loan portfolio, the liquidity position remained very solid with an increase in cash and short-term funds of € 365 million in the first half of the year.

In the same sector, HSBC stock ended the week in the red, with the stock losing 3.7% to close at € 0.79.

The bank’s equity rose 1.2% in Wednesday’s session, but declines of 3% and 1.9% in the following two sessions negatively impacted stocks.

The market value reached € 30,893.

Lombard Bank Malta plc fell 0.5%, to end the week at € 1.86, after trading at a weekly low of € 1.82. Four transactions amounting to € 10,570 were executed on Monday and Tuesday.

Telecommunications company GO plc ended the week at € 3.40, a weekly decline of 1.7%. Five transactions with a market value of € 16,731 were executed. GO shares are down 4% since January.

SFC suffered a drop of just under 8% during Tuesday’s trading session, with the price dropping from € 8.95 to € 8.25.

Malta International Airport (MIA) shares remained at the level of € 6.20 out of a total of 11,070 shares, with a market value of € 68,306. During the week, stocks hit a weekly high of € 6.30 and a low of € 6.

On Wednesday, MIA’s board of directors approved the group’s interim financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

Total revenue during the period amounted to 12.6 million euros, a decrease of 16% compared to the same period last year. Operating expenses decreased by € 1m or 11.7%, while total expenses amounted to € 10.2m. The company recorded a net loss of € 2.7 million.

During the first six months of the year, MIA welcomed 403,812 passengers, a decrease of 2,848,095 passenger movements, an overall decrease of 87.6% compared to 2019.

RS2 Software plc shares continued their downtrend, with shares losing another 2.8%. The fund closed at € 1.72 and is down 14% year-to-date.

Harvest Technology plc gained 5.3% over the past week, with a market value of around € 13,920 across four trades. The action closed the week at the € 1.59 level.

The company has announced that the Board of Directors will meet on August 3 to review and approve the Company’s interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 and the distribution of an interim dividend.

Shares of PG plc fell 4.4% to end the week at a seven-week low of € 2.16 on 15,900 shares. The company’s shares are up 8% since January.

This week’s trading sessions saw Mapfre Middlesea plc plunge 11.7%. This decrease is the result of a transaction with a simple market value of € 182 on Monday. The action closed the week at € 2.12.

Last Wednesday, the Board of Directors of Mapfre Middlesea plc reviewed and approved the unaudited financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021.

In the first six months of 2021, it recorded an after-tax profit of € 4.93m. This indicates an increase of 1.4% compared to last year’s half-year profit of 4.86 million euros.

The company recorded a positive performance in its general business and long-term premiums, with an increase of 7.5% and 31.4% respectively.

In the IT sector, BMIT Technologies plc lost 1.2%, with the share ending the week at € 0.49.

A total of 74,800 shares changed ownership in seven transactions.

International Hotel Investments plc shares gained 14%, with the stock closing the week at € 0.65. Six transactions worth € 12,328 were executed on Thursday. The hotel operator’s share price is down 9.7% over one year.

Malta Properties Company plc (MPC) traded flat during the week at € 0.525, as 7,820 shares changed ownership in two trades. Shares of MPC are up 5% year-to-date.

Plaza Centers plc was the best performing stock, growing 60.4%. This increase in the share price results from a low volume of 1,100 shares, valued at € 935.

At the Plaza Centers plc Board of Directors meeting held on July 28, 2021, the Company’s interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 were approved.

During the first half of the year, the Group achieved a turnover of € 1.2 million – a decrease of 20.2% compared to the previous year – while EBIDTA fell by 24.5% to € 799,323.

Pre-tax income fell 28.5% to € 436,116. In the first half of 2020, the Group was still generating rental income on Tigne ‘Place before the building was finally sold during this year. Following the disposal of the commercial property of Tigne ‘Place held through Tigne’ Place Limited, the Board of Directors has reviewed and approved the voluntary liquidation of Tigne ‘Place Limited.

During the first three months of 2020, the Group generated all of the rental income from its retail businesses. During the current year, sales have been impacted by further retail store closures resulting in lower rental income for the period.

During the current financial year, Plaza Centers plc received a dividend of 3.4 million euros from the subsidiary.

Malita Investments plc ended the week down 3% to the € 0.82 level on four trades totaling 30,000 shares.

The MSE MGS Total Return index fell 0.1% to end the week at 1,117.13.086 points.

The 2.2% 2035 AMS was the best performing, with a gain of 3.4%, while the 2036 2.5% AMS suffered the largest decline, with a decline of 2.6%.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return index ended the week up 0.6% to 1,138.916 points. The 4.5% Shoreline Mall plc Secured € Bonds 2032 gained 1.5% and ended the week at the top of the leaderboard.

In contrast, the 4% Shoreline Mall plc Secured € Bonds 2026 suffered the largest decline, with a drop of 1.5%.

On the MTF Prospects market, activity was spread over four transactions for an amount of € 65,884.

The 5% Luxury Living Finance plc € Secured Bonds 2028 were the most liquid, with weekly turnover exceeding € 52,000.

