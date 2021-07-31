Business
IPOs of companies operating in China dry up in US amid new SEC restrictions: analysts
American Stock Exchange Photo: Xinhua
IPOs of companies operating in China on U.S. stock markets are expected to stagnate in the final months of the year, Chinese industry insiders and securities experts said on Friday, after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States said that these IPO candidates were to provide additional information on the risks on Friday.
In a statement released Friday, the SEC said IPO filings by issuers associated with China-based operating companies would not be declared effective unless they provide certain information.
The companies affected by the new rule are operating companies based in China structured as Entities with Variable Rights Holders (VIEs).
In a previous report released on Friday, Reuters revealed that the U.S. securities regulator will stop processing Chinese company listings.
Chinese stocks listed in the United States opened lower on Friday. NetEase plunged more than 10%, Bilibili fell 7% while Alibaba slipped 3%.
New restrictions on Chinese IPO applicants, deemed by market watchers to be politically motivated, contrast with China’s commitment to further open its market while taking an open approach. as to the commercial choices of its listing destinations.
China’s securities regulator said it was open to letting companies choose where to go public and was helping them make choices based on their own development needs, the state news agency said on Wednesday. Xinhua in a highly quoted commentary.
If the US regulator effectively suspends Chinese IPOs, it will be a big setback for US capital markets, meaning they will no longer live up to the name of an international free market without Chinese participation, Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute of Wuhan University, told the Global Times on Friday.
Dong noted that there would not be a big impact on these companies as they can choose to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which can provide full substitution for NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange.
HKEX is well prepared for mainland IPOs and second listing in over years. Now it is able to compete with the US market in terms of mobilizing foreign investment, ease of financing and establishing international trade relations as the latter has become a political tool, he said.
Chen Da, chief executive of Anlan Capital, said the new SEC rule would likely mean that there would be no more IPOs by such companies in the United States for the remaining months of the year. ‘year.
There aren’t too many anyway, given that some of the companies have pulled out on their own, Chen said.
Some Chinese companies, including LinkDoc Technologies and Hello Inc, canceled their IPOs in the United States this month.
For those already listed in the United States, Chen said the impact will be temporary as investors will still appreciate their value.
Chinese listings in the United States have hit a record $ 12.8 billion year-to-date, according to data from Reuters Refinitiv.
Chinese companies will also gradually exit the US market, as listing in the US poses increasing risks and costs following the US crackdown on Chinese companies, Dong said.
Over the past couple of years, big internet and new economy companies have all seen HKEX as their top choice, he said.
