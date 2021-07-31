US consumers increase spending by 1% as inflation remains high

WASHINGTON (AP) – U.S. consumers increased spending by 1% in June – a dose of energy for an economy that is rebounding quickly from the pandemic recession but faces new risks brought on by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

At the same time, a key inflation barometer, closely followed by the Federal Reserve, jumped 3.5% last month from a year earlier. This was the fastest 12-month increase since 1991.

The solid increase in consumer spending in June provided further evidence that consumers are driving a stronger recovery from the pandemic recession.

Friday’s Commerce Department report also showed personal income, which drives spending, edged up 0.1% in June after two months of steep declines, reflecting the decline of several government support programs.

In its consumer spending report in June, the government said purchases of goods rose a modest 0.5%, while spending on services rose 1.2% more sharply. As vaccinations have increased and the economy has reopened more and more, more Americans have shifted their spending from the physical goods many bought while squatting at home to spending on services, from hairstyles to plane tickets to dining out.

Overall, household spending fueled a strong economic recovery from the pandemic recession. On Thursday, the government estimated that the economy grew at a solid 6.5% annual rate in the last quarter – and that consumer spending was responsible for most of the increase: it grew at a Powerful annual rate of 11.8% in the April-June quarter, as more Americans left their homes to shop. , travel and eat out.

The increase in spending has fueled the companies’ need for workers, and in many cases they cannot find enough people to fill the jobs. Yet last month, U.S. employers created robust 850,000 jobs, and average hourly wages rose 3.6% from a year earlier, faster than the annual rate before the pandemic.

Yet the outlook for the economy is now clouded by the threat of a resurgence of the coronavirus in the form of the highly contagious delta variant. The United States now averages about 67,000 new confirmed cases per day, down from just 12,000 a month ago. If an increase in viral infections caused many consumers to return home and cut spending, it would weaken the recovery.

But many analysts have said they believe any economic damage inflicted by the delta variant will be offset by consumers still keen to spend some of the savings they have accumulated during pandemic lockdowns. The savings rate in June – 9.4% of after-tax income – is a high level compared to pre-pandemic rates. During the months of lockdown, households reduced their debt and racked up $ 2.5 trillion in savings.

“Consumers have very strong balance sheets coming out of the pandemic, which will fuel strong consumer spending and economic growth over the next several years,” said Bill Adams, senior economist at PNC Financial. He noted that the surge in COVID-19 cases was occurring mainly in southern states which are less likely to reimpose restrictions on businesses.

Adams said he believed continued high consumer spending in the second half of the year would boost economic expansion for the year as a whole to around 6.6%. This would mark the strongest growth of the calendar year since the mid-1980s.

At the same time, however, rising inflation poses another risk to optimistic forecasts. The inflation index which showed a 3.5% year-on-year increase for June – an index the Fed is monitoring more closely – excludes volatile food and energy prices. A separate price index that includes all of these items has increased even more than 4% in the past 12 months. This is the largest such increase since 2008.

But at a press conference this week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell stressed his belief that recent inflation readings mainly reflect temporary price spikes in a narrow range of categories – second-hand and airline tickets to hotel rooms and car rentals – which were skewed by the offer. shortages linked to the rapid reopening of the economy. These shortages relate to items such as furniture, appliances, clothing and computer chips, among others.

“Price pressures are expected to ease over the next few months as supply chain dislocations ease,” agreed Rubeela Faroqui, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics.

The Biden administration predicts that consumers will continue to spend and provide vital support to the economy for the remainder of the year, even as trillions of dollars in government support dwindle.

Many outside economists agree. Millions of households will continue to receive child tax credits that have begun to flow. And many affluent households have benefited from a vast increase in their wealth resulting from soaring home equity and market gains and appear inclined to spend some of it.

The economy also enjoys substantial support from the Fed. This week, the central bank reaffirmed that it would keep its short-term policy rate near zero to keep short-term borrowing costs low. It will also continue to buy government guaranteed bonds to put downward pressure on long-term lending rates to encourage borrowing and spending.