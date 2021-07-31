Business
Why the 4-day workweek is unlikely to come to Wall Street anytime soon
The push for a four-day work week has gained momentum during the coronavirus pandemic, even get the attention of Congress, but a shorter work week can be difficult to implement on Wall Street.
The finance industry has “always been a culture of busy hours and hard work,” said Jason Snipe, Founder and CIO of Odyssey Capital Advisors. “Now that we have been forced to stop to a certain extent and reorient ourselves because of the Covid environment, it has allowed us to reexamine what this culture is.”
Proponents of a shorter work week point to the damage caused by overwork to a person’s physical and mental health as a reason to spend fewer hours.
James Angel, associate professor of finance at Georgetown University, said he would be surprised if US stock exchanges cut their trading hours short.
“If anything, we could see longer trading hours,” he said. “People trade more when the market is open, and the industry knows it. So they certainly won’t be in a rush to close the cash register.”
The stock market has a history of changing trading hours. In 1952, the New York Stock Exchange removed Saturday trading hours, and that added half an hour on trading day in the 1980s.
There could be potential benefits to shortening the hours, such as attracting more diverse talent to the industry.
“How can we make the business more attractive to women and others who have experienced discrimination in the industry before? »Said Ange. “One of the things going around in Europe is the idea of shortening their trading hours.”
Longer hours, on the other hand, could be beneficial for some market participants, such as West Coast investors.
There are some regulatory caveats for exchanges wishing to change their schedules. If a stock exchange wishes to change its trading hours, it must first obtain approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange declined CNBC’s request for comment.
Watch the video above to learn more about the costs and benefits of a four-day work week on Wall Street.
