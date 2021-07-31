Nikola founders’ bomb fraud charges could warn Teslas Elon Musk

Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton leaves New York federal court on July 29, 2021. 2021 Bloomberg Finance LP



Federal prosecutors this week indicted Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton with fraudulent statements in public appearances and on social media that misled investors about the product’s market readiness and of electric truck startup technology. In doing so, stock regulators also appeared to be aiming for a veiled warning to another high-profile tech executive with a history of problematic social media comments: Elon Musk, billionaire CEO of Teslas.

Milton, 39, adopted an outspoken style to brag about Nikola during his transition from an obscure startup to a Nasdaq-listed company via a SPAC merger in 2020. He echoed Musks’ bombast and promotional techniques for Tesla . In Miltons’ case, this turned out to be a misguided choice. The United States Attorneys Office in Manhattan indicted him on July 29 with two counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud. Milton pleaded not guilty to charges later that day and was released on $ 100 million bail. The Securities and Exchange Commission also filed a civil lawsuit against him for securities fraud.

Business executives can’t say what they want on social media without considering federal securities laws, Gurbir Grewal, SEC Director of Enforcement said at a press conference on Thursday. We will hold anyone who makes materially false and misleading statements accountable, regardless of which communication channels they choose to use.

Grewal declined to respond directly when asked if the SEC would revisit Musk’s past Twitter statements.

I will not speak beyond the allegations contained in the complaint, he said. Regardless of the methods used by company executives, we will hold them accountable for any materially false statements they make.

Despite its volatile history, including bankruptcy brushes in 2008 and 2017, Tesla began to thrive, posting eight consecutive quarters of net profit, increasing global sales and becoming the world’s most valuable automaker with a market cap of 680 billions of dollars. The brand’s success has sparked a rush of EV startups including Fisker, Lucid, Rivian and Lordstown Motors, each looking to raise billions of dollars to put their rival cars and trucks into production.

Elon Musk at Tesla’s new Gigafactory near Berlin on September 3, 2020. AFP via Getty Images



Yet Musk also showed a tendency to make overly optimistic or unrealistic statements about Tesla’s business and plans since its early days. In 2009, he told early buyers who were waiting to get a Roadster, the automakers’ first model, that they had to pay at least $ 6,700 more than promised because Tesla could not afford to sell it for the original price of $ 92,000.

Specifically, he claimed on Twitter in July 2018 that he had secured funding to privatize the company. He hadn’t. This false statement cost him an SEC fine of $ 20 million and his role as president of the company. In 2019, the SEC accused him of making inaccurate statements about Tesla’s production targets on Twitter.

In that case, a federal court determined that Tesla must review tweets related to Musks company before publishing them. It is still not known if this is happening. Last year, Musk showed his constant contempt for securities regulators, by tweeting SEC, a three-letter acronym, the middle word is Elons.

This week’s warning from stock regulators probably doesn’t indicate a re-examination of Musk’s past comments, said John Coffee, a business law professor at Columbia University. The SEC will likely only sue Musk for future statements, not for past statements.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Miltons’ claims about Nikola were certainly scandalous. Among other things included in the indictment, he falsely stated in 2016 that a prototype hydrogen truck that did not work could be driven; he oversaw the broadcast of a deceptive video of a prototype truck that was just rolling down a hill, not operating on its own; he said the company was already producing hydrogen when it was not; and tweeted that the Badger pickup would feature an integrated water cooler with water produced from its hydrogen fuel cell system.

Milton has lied about almost every aspect of his business, American Manhattan lawyer Audrey Strauss said Thursday.

I don’t think Musk approached Milton’s reckless absurdity with his statements about producing hydrogen and hitting a non-functioning truck, Coffee said.

Separately, Musk faces an investor lawsuit in Delaware that alleges he made misleading statements to justify Tesla’s 2016 purchase of solar panel installer SolarCity. To promote the deal, he hosted an event at Universal Studios in Hollywood to promote solar tiles that would become a major business for Tesla following the acquisition. This did not happen, and the solar tiles on display at the event were non-working prototypes that adorned prop homes on the studio grounds. The plaintiffs’ lawyers want him personally reimburse the company for the estimated $ 2.2 billion Tesla paid for the business.

The lawsuit against Milton, who faces massive fines and potential jail time if convicted of the charges, could wipe out the lucrative gains he made by going public with Nikola. Already the the value of his stake in the company fell from $ 8.7 billion at its peak in June 2020 to less than $ 1 billion at the close of the stock market on Thursday, Forbes estimates.

His legal issues this week also coincided with two curious comments from Musk.

During call to discuss Tesla’s record quarterly earnings and sales on July 26 with analysts and investors, he said it could be one of his last. I will no longer be making income calls by default. I will always attend the annual meeting of shareholders, but I think in the future I probably won’t be at the results calls, unless there is really something important to say.

Then on July 30, Musk tweeted a sentiment he had expressed in the past. I don’t want to be the CEO of anything.

