Business
Democratizing investment in Robinhoods is nothing new
Financial experts have announced the democratization of stock market investing with the creation and subsequent IPO of Robinhood.
The app, which enables stock, options and crypto trading from your phone, is said to be new in Wall Street history.
This is not the case.
Individual access to securities and commodities trading has fluctuated through many market cycles.
I will not expand on this point by going back to the formation of the New York Stock Exchange in 1792, but I will go back about 100 years.
The “Roaring Twenties”, the great bull market that lasted nearly a decade, were known for their infamous “bucket stores“, which invited people in the street to trade stocks on margin. That is, investors borrowed from their brokers to buy stocks.
Historical accounts vary widely as to the number of individuals who bought and sold stocks during the 1920s. Many were burned by the Great Crash of 1929, having bought on margin and lost their stakes.
Stock market speculation in the 1960s by individuals reached historic proportions. The era of go-go mutual funds saw the birth of star fund managers like Gerald Tsai, who ran the Manhattan Fund; Fred Carr, who ran The Enterprise Fund; and a young Peter Lynch at Fidelity Investments.
Of course, the 1960s were followed by the volatile 1970s in which individual investors, just as they did in the 1930s, lost interest in the stock market.
However, on May 1, 1975, the government deregulated fixed commissions on Wall Street, leading to the rise of discount brokerage firms. This has made buying stocks less expensive for individuals, and it is one of the more recent examples of the democratization of stock trading.
Transaction volumes have exploded with falling costs.
As the markets began to recover from stagflation in the early 1980s, Wall Street, much more than Main Street, experienced a roaring bull market that lasted until accident in 1987.
In the 1990s, lower interest rates, lower taxes, and a wave of technological innovation hit Silicon Valley and Wall Street. A new boom has started, leading to another fad for mutual funds. In this environment, technologically sophisticated discount brokers like Ameritrade brought online commerce to Main Street.
When the Internet bubble began to inflate in 1995 with the advent of America Online, Netscape and Yahoo !, day trading became a national pastime.
Multitudes of investors were trading hot dot-coms, whether they were profitable, had income, or even had a product ready to market.
This market became “democratized” to wipe out many traders and investors when the bubble burst in 2000.
The peak in shareholding, around 65%, lasted in 2007, according to Gallup data. Back then, people were flipping stocks on Wall Street and houses on Main Street.
The 2008 financial crisis left its mark on this group of investors until this last episode of what we again call “democratization”.
The Robinhood mob, coupled with the Reddit Rebellion, made day trading both profitable and fashionable, with very little attention paid to the history of speculative episodes like these.
This isn’t the little guy’s first time seeing the playing field leveled on Wall Street, and it won’t be the last.
But like everyone else before him, he’s likely to swing in favor of the pros and knock newly released individuals into their wallets.
Nothing is free and nothing lasts forever.
The game never changes, as a 1920s Wall Street veteran told me decades ago, only faces do.
Try to remember that when a new face appears claiming that you are now free to make a fortune.
Ron Insana is a CNBC Contributor and Senior Advisor at Schroders.
