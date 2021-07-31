US Consultants Line Up to Manage Fund That Owns Israeli Spyware Firm NSO | Monitoring

Public investors in the private equity firm that owns a majority stake in Israeli spyware firm NSO Group are in talks to transfer management of the fund to Berkeley Research Group, a US consultancy firm.

A person familiar with the matter told the Guardian that the talks, which are at an early stage, follow an internal dispute between the co-founders of Novalpina Capital, whose fund took over NSO Group in 2019.

NSO Group has been at the center of a massive surveillance scandal following the publication of Project Pegasus, an NSO investigation by 17 media organizations. At the heart of the investigation was a leak of tens of thousands of phone numbers of individuals, including journalists, activists, lawyers and heads of state, allegedly listed as persons of interest to an possible oversight by government NSO clients.

The publication of the investigation by the Guardian and other media came as the three co-founders of Novalpina were already embroiled in a long-standing dispute over the fund’s future.

This week, Sky News and the Financial Times reported that Novalpina had been stripped of control of its own fund following an internal dispute, which led funds outside investors to take control.

The intervention left the ownership of NSO and an Estonian gambling company called Olympic Entertainment Group, as well as other assets, in limbo.

The FT said funds outside investors, including public pension funds in the US and UK, have until August 6 to decide whether to liquidate the fund with a discount sale of assets or appoint a third party to take control.

A person familiar with the matter told The Guardian that the fund’s largest investor, the Oregon state pension fund, is campaigning to transfer management of the Novalpina fund to US-based BRG.

Novalpina declined to comment. The ONS declined to comment. BRG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The agreement is not yet finalized. The Israeli government, which closely monitors NSO and the export of its surveillance technology, would likely have a say in transferring management of the fund that owns NSO to another company.

According to its website, BRG is a global consulting firm that helps organizations advance in three key areas: litigation and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement.

If the deal is successful, the California company will take over the fund that owns NSO at a difficult time for the Israeli company. The French government has called for an investigation into allegations that ONS clients have listed key government officials, including most of Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet, as people of interest. In the United States, a senior official in the Biden administration involved in national security also expressed his concerns over the revelations of Project Pegusus to an Israeli official.

The Pegasus project was organized by Forbidden Stories, a French media organization.

Forensic analysis of dozens of phones by Amnesty International’s security lab, a technical partner in the Pegasus project, found that many phones scanned and included in the leaked list had been infected with spyware from the Pegasus project. ONS, called Pegasus, or that there had been attempted infections.

When NSO’s Pegasus spyware infects a phone, government customers using it can access an individual’s phone conversations, messages, photos, and location, as well as turn the phone into a listening device. portable while handling its recorder.

The leak contains a list of more than 50,000 phone numbers that have reportedly been identified as those of people of interest by NSO customers since 2016.

The appearance of a number on the leaked list does not mean that it has been the subject of a successful attempt or hack. NSO said President Macron was not the target of any of his clients, meaning the company denies that there was an attempt or successful infection by Pegasus of its phone.

NSO also said the data was irrelevant to the business and dismissed Project Pegasus reports as full of flawed assumptions and unsubstantiated theories. He denied that the leaked data represented that targeted for monitoring by the Pegasus software. NSO called the number of 50,000 an exaggeration and said it was too large to represent the individuals targeted by Pegasus.