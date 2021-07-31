After rejecting Bitcoin ETFs, former SEC chairman Clayton joins the fight for approval

Jay Clayton testifies before the House Financial Services Committee during his tenure as Chairman of the … [+] Security and Trade Commission.

Getty Images



As SEC Chairman Gary Gensler announces his rule-making program, his predecessor Jay Clayton is working in some of the very industries and investments his commission failed to act on during his tenure.

One River Asset Management, where Clayton sits on the board, recently submitted a registration statement for One River Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Trust. The proposed exchange-traded fund apparently checks all the boxes of popular investing trends. This is the latest attempt to gain approval for an elusive Bitcoin ETF, after several previous proposals were rejected during Claytons’ tenure, as well as the latest in a long string of offers selling on their environmental good faith under the ESG designation.

During his four-year presidency, repeated attempts to gain approval for a Bitcoin ETF have failed. And despite protests from activists in and outside the financial services industry, the commission has failed to act on ESG disclosure regulations and has even attempted to weaken the industry’s momentum with a proposal to curtail the taking ESG into account in retirement accounts.

He’s no longer a government official, he has to make a living to pay for his posh Manhattan apartment and you won’t be paid to be neutral on these matters, said Adam Pritchard, a professor at the University’s Faculty of Law. from Michigan. People hire you to be an advocate or to endorse what they’re doing or to give credibility. So if you are monetizing your reputation, you will have to choose a side.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

No doubt Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency enthusiasts will be happy to have the former SEC chairman by their side, but Clayton is not the first to walk through the proverbial revolving door of government and industry. private.

This maneuver was also carried out by Ben Lawsky, who went from being New York State’s first superintendent of financial services, setting rules regarding crypto licenses, to advising Bitcoin funds. Clayton was also predeceased by former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo, who moved from regulating digital asset classification to being hired through his work at the new law firm. Yorker Willkie Farr & Gallagher to write memoirs on behalf of Ripple. , the creator and largest holder of the world’s fourth largest coin, XRP.

Clayton resigned from the commission in late December after former President Donald Trump lost the election, a customary move during a change of administration. His tenure as president was seen as calm, with regulation in the best interest being the only major action during his tenure as president. Even this was made necessary by the cancellation of the much more prescriptive fiduciary rule of the Ministry of Labor shortly before his tenure.

Other than that, the committee has been relatively inactive in drafting the rules due to the White House’s deregulation agenda which has also been felt by other prudential agencies, including an almost complete sidelining of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Clayton has been active since his departure, joining not only the board of directors of One River Asset Management, but also the private equity store Apollo Global Management.



APO

, getting involved in many investments on which his commission did not take action, or worse, actively tried to weaken them.

It doesn’t take much to upset the public when it comes to the actions of former public officials, fearing that those who drafted regulations probably have the most intimate understanding of the loopholes, creating unfair business advantage.

Pritchard expects the majority of outrage in the often-maligned Revolving Door final instance to be the usual suspects, specifically naming Senator Elizabeth Warren, the founder of the aforementioned CFPB under the Dodd-Frank Act. .

The crypto craze isn’t the only area where Clayton has apparently changed his allegiance since leaving the commission.

At the start of the memes market frenzy that took Reddit and Robinhood by storm and ended up teaming up with Gamestop



GME

and AMC, investors pushed up the price of Hertz. The car rental company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and when it tried to capitalize on the wave of share purchases by issuing more shares, Clayton’s commission put a stop to it.

While Pritchard described much of Claytons’ tenure on the commission as low-key, he said Hertz’s move was unusually aggressive.

Last November, just six months after this saga, Athene USA, a subsidiary of Apollo Capital Management, where Clayton now sits on the board of directors, offered Hertz $ 4 billion in funding which was confirmed by the tribunal des bankruptcies later in the month.

Pritchard points out that the salary of SEC presidents being less than $ 200,000, that means they must find an income after their mandate. He is skeptical of regulations that can change that reality and prevent the next Jay Clayton from taking on similar sources of income after their term ends, even with the cooling off rules as they currently exist.

Jay Clayton and Apollo Capital Management chose not to comment on this story and One River Asset Management did not respond to requests for comment.