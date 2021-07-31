TVA demolishes coal-fired power plant for development and cleaner energy

With a boom and a cloud of dust, the Tennessee Valley Authority imploded the 600-foot chimney of its oldest coal-fired power plant, located in New Johnsonville. The implosion frees the site from future development and a possible generation project that could advance clean energy technologies.

I’m sad to see it disappear, said Bob Joiner, a TVA retiree who worked at the plant for more than three decades and witnessed the implosion. This factory was built in the 1940s by the older generation. They put it all together with nothing but pencils, paper, and slide rules, and it was built to last.

Johnsonville produced its first electricity in 1951 and the last on New Year’s Eve 2017.

The team set out to honor Johnsonville’s legacy by applying the same pride and integrity in the dismantling of the facility that has been exemplified in the construction, maintenance and operation of it for nearly 70 years old, said Roger Waldrep, vice president, major projects at TVA. Safety is our main mission, and I would like to thank the team who were able to complete this part of the project without any problem.

Currently, there are 20 combustion turbines on site, a number of which will be phased out as new, more efficient natural gas production is added to the system. The utility has conditionally approved the installation of advanced light combustion turbines known as aero-derivatives at the site pending environmental reviews which begin next year.

TVA is also eyeing Johnsonvilles combustion turbines for a possible carbon capture demonstration. The project could identify ways to reduce the cost of carbon utilization technologies and potentially help advance future hydrogen production technologies.

It’s an exciting time to be in the utility industry, and technology is changing rapidly, said Jeff Lyash, President and CEO of TVA. TVA is a technology leader, and our coal sites can serve as a testing ground as we build cleaner energy systems that generate jobs and investment in our communities.

This month, TVA announced it is investing $ 1 billion to build new, low-emission natural gas-fired combustion turbines at closed coal-fired power plants in Tuscumbia, Alabama, and Paradise, Ky.

Businesses and industries are already seeing the value of VATs focusing on cleaner energy.

In the first six months of fiscal 2021, TVA helped attract or retain over 45,200 jobs and $ 3.9 billion in investment in the region, not to mention recent big news from LG, Milwaukee Tools and Oracle.

In Tennessee, where TVA’s headquarters are located, nearly 20,000 new businesses and corporations flooded the state from January through March, according to the University of Tennessee’s Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators Q1 2021 report. That’s a jump of 55% from the first quarter of 2020, with the fastest growth seen in the state’s smallest counties.

Mr Lyash said TVA is reducing carbon emissions because it plays an important role in the region’s economic development as more and more job creators, manufacturers and local power companies demand a cleaner energy.

“Since 2005, TVA has reduced its carbon emissions by more than 60% compared to 2005 levels. The public service plans to reduce this number to 70% by 2030, 80% by 2035 and achieve a net production of zero emissions by 2050, ”officials said. .

VAT never stops, Mr. Lyash said. Building a clean, low-cost energy future is an essential way to make our region competitive for jobs in the new clean economy.

In 2005, TVA produced 57% of its electricity from coal. Since 2012, TVA has decommissioned six coal-fired power plants, reducing the amount of energy produced by coal to around 14%. The utility says it could withdraw its entire coal fleet by 2035 pending necessary approvals.

While TVA is phasing out coal, the utility is investing in solar, nuclear and natural gas. It is also exploring advanced clean generation technologies as well as improvements to its conventional hydroelectric fleet of 109 units.

According to Lyash, TVA is a national leader, with 63% carbon-free production, making it the greenest utility in the Southeast with 50% more renewable production than its nearest regional counterpart.

By 2035, TVA plans to add around 10,000 megawatts of solar power. To do this, the utility plans to use natural gas to maintain the reliability of the power system during the retirement of coal-fired power plants.

The economic development success of this renewable energy strategy is already evident.

Since 2018, TVA’s Green Invest solar program has attracted nearly $ 2.7 billion in solar investments and provided more than 2,000 megawatts of solar power on behalf of its customers, including the City of Knoxville, General Motors , Jack Daniels, Facebook, Google and Vanderbilt University.

Businesses want clean energy and we are committed to using our electricity grid to revitalize rural and urban communities, Lyash said. Our region is open for business and TVA helps make our communities the destination of choice for companies wishing to achieve their sustainable development goals.