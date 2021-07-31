Business
Biel Crystal Relaunches Hong Kong Stock Offering Plan as Glass Supplier to Apple, Samsung and Huawei Raises Capital for Expansion
Biel Crystal Holdings Limited, the world’s largest maker of smartphone displays, said it has applied to raise capital in Hong Kong, reviving the initial public offering (IPO) it was scuttled three years ago in the middle of escalation of the trade war between the United States and China.
The sale of shares in the Hong Kong-based company will be co-sponsored by JPMorgan Chase, HSBC and China International Capital Corporation (CICC), according to a filing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, without providing financial details.
The IPO plan is long overdue for Biel’s founder Yeung Kin-man, who planned to raise between $ 2 billion and $ 2.5 billion in either Hong Kong or mainland China. While the company didn’t need to raise capital, a stock market listing would boost its profile, Yeung said in an interview last year with the South China Morning Post.
The timing seems more fortuitous for the glassmaker, as Hong Kong’s first-half bank deposits swelled 11.5% to HK $ 7.87 trillion ($ 1.01 trillion), on the heels of two consecutive quarters of economic growth, marking the city’s recovery. of the coronavirus epidemic. The surge in deposits reflected a net inflow of capital into Hong Kong in anticipation of a wave of Chinese companies going public as they turned to the world’s fourth-largest capital market for funds.
“Investors have an appetite for IPOs, according to [whether] the company is unique, ”said Louis Tse Ming-kwong, Managing Director of Wealthy Securities in Hong Kong.
Biel, founded by Leung in 1987, supplies the glass used in smartphone screens, smart watches, glasses and augmented reality and virtual reality vehicles, counting Apple, Samsung Electronics and Huawei Technologies among its customers. The company got the first break-in when it supplied the glass to Motorola’s Razr cell phones.
Yeung Kin-man, Founder and Chairman of Biel Crystal Manufactory Limited, during an interview with Kwun Tong on June 14, 2017. Photo: Edmond So alt = Yeung Kin-man, Founder and Chairman of Biel Crystal Manufactory Limited, during an interview an interview with Kwun Tong on June 14, 2017. Photo: Edmond So
Profits rose about 71% to HK $ 3.16 billion in the fiscal year ended March, from HK $ 1.85 billion a year earlier, Biel said on file.
“The adoption of 5G Technology is expected to drive the trend to replace 4G smartphones with 5G [devices], which in turn will lead to increased global shipments, ”the company said.
Global smartphone shipments rose 13.2 percent in the second quarter to 313.2 million devices, according to research firm IDC.
Biel originally planned to go public in 2018, but postponed the plan just as tensions began to escalate between Washington DC and Beijing, as then-President Donald Trump imposed import tariffs to China, triggering a trade war between the two countries. two biggest savings.
Yeung received the Businessman of the Year 2017 honored by the DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards.
Yeung and his wife Lam Wai-ying are among the richest people in Hong Kong, according to Forbes’ latest rankings. Their wealth rose 133% to $ 18.6 billion last year, making them the fourth richest person in the city and the only one in the top 5 whose wealth was not directly associated with development. real estate.
In 2017, the couple paid 2.8 billion Hong Kong dollars for a mansion on The Peak in Hong Kong which measured 51,000 square feet (4,738 square meters).
