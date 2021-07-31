Peru’s new president confirms himself moderate as finance minister





Peru’s new president, Pedro Castillo, has appointed a moderate leftist as finance minister, which could help calm markets after a few days of turmoil. On Friday, during an evening ceremony in Lima, Castillo confirmed to his post the former economist of the World Bank Pedro Francke. Francke was expected to land the job – until Thursday, when Castillo unexpectedly appointed a die-hard leftist, Guido Bellido, as his prime minister. This casts doubt on the ministerial appointments: the moderates, including Francke, seem reluctant to work alongside Bellido. When Castillo confirmed the bulk of his cabinet Thursday night, Francke was not there. He left the scene shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, raising questions as to whether he had refused to accept the post or whether it had not been offered to him. The post of Minister of Finance remained vacant. On Friday, the markets reacted badly. The Peruvian stock market fell 6% as the currency, the sol, posted its biggest one-day loss in seven years and, for the first time, broke the psychological barrier of four soles to the dollar. After markets closed, Bellido extended a peace offer to Francke, saying the 60-year-old economist had “our full support” to implement the economic agenda Castillo campaigned on in the second round of elections, which ‘he won on June 6. This program is less radical than a previous version, which had scared many investors, even if it still calls for radical changes in the mining sector in Peru, the world’s second largest producer of copper. Francke’s appointment comes after three days of roller coasters in Peru. On Wednesday – the 200th anniversary of the nation’s independence from Spanish rule – Castillo was sworn in in a ceremony rich in symbolism. A rural primary school teacher who has never held public office before, he hailed his rise to power as a victory for the oppressed in Peru. advised The next day he stunned everyone with his appointment of Bellido, a Marxist congressman considered by many to be an apologist for the Shining Path, the Maoist guerrilla group that waged a bloody war against the Peruvian state in the 1970s. and 1980. The appointment plunged Castillo’s government into crisis almost as soon as it began, alienating possible moderate and centrist allies. Francke’s appointment may go some way to redress this damage, but Castillo will likely still struggle to get his agenda through parliament.

