How to buy Walt Disney for the price of a penny stock





Walt disney (NYSE: DIS) theme parks are open to the public again, everyone you know is in line Black Widow on Disney +, and Disney Cruise Line will finally resume navigation from Florida in early August. These are good signs for the Mickey Mouse Company and its shareholders. Even so, the Disney action did not take off this summer. It fell back after gains earlier in the year, and the share price has hovered between $ 170 and $ 180 since early June. The optimistic investor with cash on hand might see this as a buying opportunity – to get into Disney shares now before the company fully picks up its pace in a post-pandemic world. But even cash strapped investors have the option of adding Disney to their portfolios. The solution is fractional investing, which is exactly what it sounds like: buying fractions of shares instead of whole units. Disney for a tenth of the price Let’s say your budget to buy Disney stock this month is $ 20. If your broker supports split investing, you can buy a tenth of a DIS share for around $ 18. Your Disney position will work mostly the same as a full part of the stock, but on a smaller scale. Specifically: If Disney declared a dividend, you would be entitled to 10% of the shareholder payment.

If the Disney stock price goes up or down, your position will rise or fall by an equal percentage.

Depending on your broker’s rules, you may have the right to vote as a shareholder. Potential pitfalls of fractional investing Fractional investing has its advantages. You can get into a trendy stock at a lower price. Best of all, you can build a fully diversified stock portfolio for $ 100 or less. (The broker sets the minimum purchase amount, but it’s usually $ 1 to $ 5 per trade.) Besides these advantages, there are disadvantages. For example: Your broker may charge you a fee for selling fractional shares. Typically, brokers who offer split investments do not charge anything to buy fractions of shares. But you may incur costs for the sale. You cannot transfer your fractional shares to another broker. If you want to change brokers, you sell your fractions and transfer them to your new cash account.

You will not have access to the full universe of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Brokers decide which stocks and ETFs they will offer on a fractional basis. Charles Schwab , for example, offers fractions on any S&P 500 company. Robinhood supports fractional investing for companies valued over $ 25 million with a negotiation price of at least $ 1.

, for example, offers fractions on any company. Robinhood supports fractional investing for companies valued over $ 25 million with a negotiation price of at least $ 1. When you only spend $ 1 at a time, it’s easier to overlook the risks of investing. The price is lower, but you can still lose money. You need to stay disciplined to make informed investment decisions. Getting the most out of your fractional shares It’s great to have a stock you love at an affordable price. However, your investment job doesn’t end with a single $ 20 purchase from Disney. Follow these guidelines to get the most out of your fractional shares. To be coherent. You are not going to get rich with a $ 20 investment. Plan to invest $ 20 per month or per week – whatever you can afford – for the foreseeable future. To gain momentum, take every opportunity to increase your capital budget.

You are not going to get rich with a $ 20 investment. Plan to invest $ 20 per month or per week – whatever you can afford – for the foreseeable future. To gain momentum, take every opportunity to increase your capital budget. Supplement your Disney position with other actions in different sectors. Also hold part of your wealth in cash and government bonds. This way, you won’t feel the full force of every drop in the stock market.

Buy and keep. Invest in solid, mature companies and hold these positions indefinitely, or until the situation of the company fundamentally changes. Tiny positions in stocks will generate only minimal gains in the short term. Play the long game.

Invest in solid, mature companies and hold these positions indefinitely, or until the situation of the company fundamentally changes. Tiny positions in stocks will generate only minimal gains in the short term. Play the long game. Reinvest your dividends. If you earn dividends on your fractional shares, reinvest. It speeds up your growth. The happiest place If Disney’s future looks bright to you, go ahead and invest. With fractional investing, you can do it on your terms to get started and then grow your portfolio over time. As you add to your collection of fractional stocks, you may find that the happiest place on earth isn’t as much fun as chasing and reaching your financial goals.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

