HDFC: HDFC Expected to Record 6% Drop in Net Profit on Lower Dividends and Investment Income





MUMBAI: Is expected to report a 6.4% year-on-year drop in net income to Rs. 2,856 crore for the quarter ended June due to disruption caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s bottom line will also suffer from a sharp decline in investment income and dividend income during the quarter. Gross dividend income in the June quarter was Rs. 16 crore versus Rs. 298 crore a year ago, HDFC said in its quarterly update earlier this month. The non-bank lender will release its June quarter results on Monday.

The housing finance giant is expected to record over 38% year-on-year growth in net interest income to Rs. 4,115 crore, according to an average of estimates from 10 brokerage firms surveyed. The likely strong growth in net interest income for the company is the result of a weak base in the quarter of last year, which was affected by the nationwide lockdown. Operationally, analysts expect a stable quarter for the company as the cost of funds has most likely declined compared to the quarter last year. The non-bank lender is expected to experience 12-22% year-over-year growth in operating profit before provisions. Brokerage firm ICICI Securities expects provisions in the quarter to increase to reflect the impact of the second wave in the quarter. The brokerage expects provisions to increase by 90 basis points from 40 basis points in the previous three quarters.

In addition to the June quarter earnings, all eyes will be on the performance of the company’s asset quality, particularly in the business loan portfolio. In addition, investors will seek information on the demand environment and the resumption of loan disbursements. Shares of HDFC ended up 1.2% at Rs. 2,442.6 on the National Stock Exchange.

