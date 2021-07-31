Say goodbye to their creamy sriracha sauce





A few years ago, it seemed like the sriracha was everywhere and in just about everything. It was the pumpkin spice of the hot sauce and one company that really got involved with the sriracha train was fast food and in particular Wendy’s. But tastes and gastronomic fads come and go faster than you can blink an eye and that’s what happened to sriracha in all its versions. You can still find it in smaller restaurants, but most of the big fast food chains have moved on to bigger and bolder tastes, leaving sriracha lovers behind. And that’s exactly what happens at Wendy’s. Social media was on fire with the word that their creamy sriracha sauce had disappeared in several places without saying when or if it would return. Now we have the news and if you are a fan you will not be happy. It is reported by Yahoo that yes, Wendy’s decided to definitively eliminate its creamy sriracha sauce, never to return. He will now join the beloved and always missed McDLT and Meximelt in the fast food graveyard. Wendy’s is replacing its creamy sriracha sauce with something better. But all hope is not lost for spice fans. Wendy’s obviously wasn’t going to let those who like to kick their food in the metaphorical cold. Earlier in July, Wendy’s unveiled a new Ghost Pepper Ranch sauce intended to replace the creamy Sriracha sauce. However, fans didn’t know that at the time. So yes, things turned out as you would expect. Fans of creamy Sriracha sauce are not happy. Some have vowed not to return to Wendy’s until it returns, others have said the fast food chain is dead for them. And yes there is the inevitable petition who emerged to try to convince Wendy’s that they made a mistake. As all foodies know, people take their favorite foods very seriously, especially when it comes to fast food. I would do unspeakable things if that meant my beloved McDLT could be brought back so I could understand where the fans are coming from. With all the attention the situation has given, you can be sure Wendy’s may already be rethinking its decision. Will that mean the sauce will make a comeback? Only time will tell but I wouldn’t bet against it. What do you think of the culprit eaters? Are you a fan of Wendy’s Creamy Sriracha Sauce? Are you heartbroken for him to go away? Leave a comment below and let us know or join the conversation on our Twitter and Facebook pages.

