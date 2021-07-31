IDFC First Bank records a net loss of Rs 630 cr in the first quarter due to higher provisions





Private sector lender IDFC First Bank reported a net loss of Rs 630 crore in the April to June fiscal 22 quarter due to higher provisions due to Covid-19. During the same period last year, the lender had made a net profit of Rs 94 crore. The lender’s net interest income (NII) increased 25 percent year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 2,185 crore and sequentially it increased 11 percent. It declared the highest net interest margin (NIM) on record, at 5.51 percent, down from 4.86 percent in the same period last year. The bank made additional provisions in the amount of Rs 350 crore during the reference quarter due to Covid, bringing its cumulative provisions related to Covid to Rs 725 crore as of June 30, 2021. In the first quarter of fiscal year 22, the lender has made provisions to the tune of Rs 1,879 crore, up 146% year-on-year and 212% sequentially. “The bank believes the estimated total impact of wave 2 of covid is now on the books,” she said in a statement. The bank believes cash flow customers have been affected due to the second wave of Covid lockdowns, but a reasonable proportion of them are likely to repay their dues when the economy normalizes. The bank’s asset quality deteriorated both sequentially and year-on-year, indicating stress from covid. Gross NPA reached 4.61%, up 46 basis points (bps) sequentially and 262 bps year-on-year. Net NPA rose to 46 basis points sequentially at 2.32 percent. “Gross NPA and Net NPA include the impact of 84bp and 71bp respectively due to a Mumbai-based infra toll account which slipped during the quarter. The bank does not expect any significant economic loss on this term account as it is an operating toll road and is only delayed. This was already on the list of identified stressed assets disclosed in previous periods, ”the bank said in a statement. With the move from this account to NPA, the bank’s stress asset pool was reduced to Rs 1,371 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 3,195 crore in the same period last year, for which the bank holds provisions of Rs 915 crore. In the March quarter, its pool of stressed assets stood at Rs 2,264 crore. The bank also marked a telecommunications asset as stressed and provided Rs 487 crore against an exposure of Rs 3,244 crore. The lender’s restructuring outstanding portfolio due to the retail lending crisis represented 1.81% of the overall retail loan portfolio as of June 30, 2021. The restructuring of the overall portfolio amounted to 2.01% of total assets funded. The lender’s advance book declined sequentially to Rs 1.13 trillion in the June quarter from Rs 1.17 trillion. The sequential reduction in overall financed assets is mainly due to lower disbursements during the quarter as it was hit by the second wave in April and May 2021. Aggregate retail ledger disbursements in Q1FY22 accounted for 53% of disbursements made in T4FY21. However, the lender expects disbursements to resume from T2FY22. Total customer deposits increased 36% to Rs 84,893 crore as of June 30, 2021, from Rs 62,409 crore as of June 30, 2020. The bank’s low-cost deposit ratio was 50.86% in the June quarter compared to 33.74 percent in the same period last year and to 51.75 percent in the March quarter. “… we have made cautious arrangements for the second wave of covid and expect the arrangements to decrease for the remainder of the three quarters of FY22. We are moving towards achieving a gross NPA and net pre-covid level, with a targeted credit loss of just 2% on our retail portfolio by Q4FY 22 and beyond, assuming there are no more lockdowns, ”said said V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director and CEO of IDFC First Bank.

