Dole IPO drops more than 9% in first day of trading





What happened: Shares of the large global agricultural commodities company fell more than 9% on Friday after its New York Stock Exchange debut. Alms (NYSE: DOLE) opened at $ 15, with an implied market value of around $ 1.5 billion, which was lower than the initial public offering of $ 16. The stock closed at $ 14.50 on Friday, giving the company a market valuation of $ 1.35 billion. Timing was what it was, valuation is what it is, CEO Rory Byrne said in an interview. This was the company’s third attempt to go public, after an initial offering of 26 million shares for $ 20-23 on Tuesday, followed by a second share sale of 30.3 million shares. for $ 16 to $ 17 Thursday. fridays Initial Public Offering ended up selling just 25 million shares and raising $ 400 million in gross proceeds. Why this is important: the Initial Public Offering comes after Dole’s successful merger with Total Produce, a deal that was announced in February. According to its documents, the combined company generated net profit of $ 58 million and revenue of $ 2.3 billion in the first quarter of this year. Byrne says the iconic Dole brand positions the company to attract investors and generate future growth. Dole has already filed two publication requests in recent years. David H. Murdock privatized the company in 2003 to avoid bankruptcy, it was re-listed in 2009 and again private in 2013. A second Initial Public Offering the deposit in 2017 was withdrawn the following year. And after: The company intends to spend the money raised by the Initial Public Offering on merger costs and pay off debt. Byrne says he doesn’t expect to see a material impact on Dole from an ongoing drought in California. The company owns more than 109,000 acres of land worldwide as of March of this year. See more Benzinga 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dole-ipo-drops-over-9-160435132.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos