OfBusiness becomes latest entrant to Unicorn Club of India

A business-to-business platform, OfBusiness said on Saturday it had raised $ 160 million in equity led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, at a valuation of $ 1.5 billion, making it the latest entrant on the growing list of unicorns in India.

A startup is labeled a unicorn after its valuation is set at $ 1 billion or more.

The current cycle has also seen the participation of Matrix Partners India and Falcon Edge Capital.

With this funding, OfBusiness now plans to make strategic investments, acquisitions and create joint ventures to increase its control over supply chains.

Launched five years ago, OfBusiness is a technology platform that facilitates the sourcing of raw materials and credit in B2B markets with a focus on the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

It enables B2B commerce on its platform to help customers with better products at competitive prices, while meeting deadlines through online and offline support.

The platform currently enables the supply of raw materials to all sectors, including – infrastructure such as roads, housing and irrigation, etc. and other manufacturing supply chains such as engineering, food processing, heavy machinery and capital goods.

It supplies raw materials like metals, plastics, petrochemicals, industrial chemicals, food grains, on its platform.

The time for B2B commerce disruption in traditional sectors of the economy was long overdue and has come. To meet the challenges of scale and uniqueness of B2B, one must be armed with teams, knowledge, technology and an ability to solve credit needs. OfBusiness has strived to build the 4 in its B2B business, ”said Asish Mohapatra, CEO and co-founder of OfBusiness.

The company also provides two software as a service (SaaS) products, including the Bidassist marketing platform that reaches over 2.4 million users, as well as its operating system for small and medium businesses called SME Assist.

Bidassist has doubled its growth on an annual basis and is profitable independently, the company said.

India’s 60 million SMEs are underserved by the existing offline supply and finance chain. OfBusiness has successfully built a complete solution enabling trade and finance through a single marketplace that digitizes SMEs. We were impressed with the teams’ leadership in the market, growth and focus on profitability and eager to be a part of OfBusiness, ”said Sumer Juneja, Partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers.

OfBusiness aims to cross the $ 1.1 billion mark in revenue generated from its e-commerce business by September 2021.

OfBusiness is today the only one in the field of the B2B supply chain providing a complete value-added solution to small and medium-sized businesses. From sourcing to quality assurance, logistics to working capital financing, OFB is increasingly seen as the partner of choice for SMEs across multiple massive and fragmented supply chains, ”said Navroz Udwadia, co-founder and partner of Falcon Edge Capital.

OfBusiness also offers financing to SMEs through its Oxyzo platform. Oxyzo provides matched cash flow financing to help trade.

Over the past year, the company has expanded its funding to include other financial services as well. Oxyzo has a $ 220 million loan portfolio, which is growing 80% year over year, the company said.

Being the first OfBusiness partners has allowed us to be at the forefront of this spectacular growth journey since day zero. The company’s operational excellence, the management bench of exceptional leaders and the profitable business model have positioned them as leaders in the B2B space, ”said Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director of Matrix India.

