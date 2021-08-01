Top of the week interchangeable insulin biosimilar

Semglee, available in 10 ml vials and 3 ml pre-filled pens, is administered subcutaneously once daily. It is not recommended for the treatment of diabetic ketoacidosis. In one declaration, Viatris officials said business preparations for the launch are underway.

Keytruda catches another indication

The FDA has approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Mercks checkpoint inhibitor therapy, for the treatment of patients with high-risk, early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in combination with chemotherapy before surgery and then continued as monotherapy after surgery. The approval is based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial, which found that Keytruda resulted in a 37% reduction in the risk of disease progression, local / distant recurrence, second primary cancer, or whatever death. whatever the cause.

In addition, the FDA converted the accelerated approval of Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic TNBC whose tumors express PD-L1 into full approval based on confirmatory data from KEYNOTE-522. This approval was initially granted in November 2020 based on the results of the phase 3 KEYNOTE-355 trial.

Keytruda was first approved as a treatment for melanoma in 2014. It is now approved as a treatment for over a dozen different types of cancer.

FDA Approves Expanded Label for Shingrix in New Patient Population

GlaxoSmithKline a announcement the FDA has approved Shingrix (recombinant shingles vaccine, adjuvanted) to prevent shingles in adults 18 years of age and older who are or will be at increased risk for shingles due to immunodeficiency or caused immunosuppression by disease or treatment. Shingrix, which is given intramuscularly in two doses, was initially approved in 2017 for the prevention of shingles in adults 50 years of age or older.

GSKs Nucala Approved for New Indication

The FDA has approved Nucala (mepolizumab), a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-5 (IL-5), as a treatment for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). This new indication is for the add-on maintenance treatment of CRSwNP in adult patients 18 years of age and older with an inadequate response to nasal corticosteroids. This is the first anti-IL-5 approved for this indication in the United States.

Nucala is approved for three other diseases caused by eosinophils. Its first indication was for the treatment of patients with severe eosinophilic asthma aged six years and older. It was also the first approved biologic treatment for adults with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA) and the first approved biologic for patients 12 years of age and older with eosinophilic syndrome.

Uptravi form IV receives approval for PAH

Janssen Pharmaceuticals has has received FDA approval for its IV formulation of Uptravi (selexipag) for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. The new IV formulation is approved for adult patients who are temporarily unable to follow oral therapy. The approval is based on a prospective, multicenter, open-label, phase 3 crossover study designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the temporary change between tablet and IV formulations. Uptravi tablets were approved by the FDA in 2015 to delay disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

FDA approves new acne drug

Sol-Gel Technologies, an Israeli company, has announcement that the FDA has approved its first product, Twyneo, for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and children nine years of age and older. The therapy uses patented Sol-Gels technology to trap tretinoin, a retinoid, and benzoyl peroxide in silica-based microcapsules to stabilize tretinoin against degradation by benzoyl peroxide and slowly release each of the active ingredients in the drug to provide a favorable efficacy and safety profile. . Sol-Gel has partnered with Galderma, a Swiss company, to market Twyneo TWYNEO in the United States.

Botox label gets expanded label

Allergan, an AbbVie company, has announcement that the FDA has approved an extension of the Botox (botulinum toxin) label to include eight new muscles for the treatment of upper limb spasticity in adults. These include the muscles of the elbow and forearm as well as the intrinsic muscles of the hand and thumb.

Botox was first approved by the FDA in 1989 for two rare eye muscle disorders, blepharospasm and strabismus. Today, Botox is approved by the FDA for 12 therapeutic indications, including chronic migraine, overactive bladder, incontinence due to overactive bladder caused by neurological disease in adults, cervical dystonia, adult and pediatric spasticity, severe armpit sweating and pediatric detrusor overactivity associated with neurologic condition.

Olumiant now has EUA as monotherapy for COVID-19

The FDA has amended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Eli Lillys Olumiant (baricitinib) so that it can now be used alone for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older requiring supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.

The evolution of the EUA is based on phase 3 COV-BARRIER to study, who found that although Olumiant reduced the risk of mortality above the recommended standard of care, without additional safety risks, although it did not meet the primary endpoint based on stages of progression disease,

The original UAA was based on data from the COVID-19 Adaptive Treatment Trial (ACTT-2), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to assess the efficacy and safety of Olumiant by combination with Veklury (remdesivir) versus placebo with in hospitalized patients with or without oxygen requirements.

Olumiant has obtained full FDA approval for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults.

FDA Expands EUA for Regeneron’s COVID-19 Cocktail

The FDA has updated Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail, Regen-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab). The authorization now includes post-exposure prophylaxis in people at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, who are not fully vaccinated or who are not expected to respond adequately to vaccination, or who are at high risk exposure occurring in an establishment setting.

As part of the EUA for post-exposure prophylaxis, Regen-COV can be administered by subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion. The initial dose of 1200 mg may be followed by repeated administration of 600 mg once every four weeks.

Ardelyx Receives Full Response Letter for Kidney Disease Treatment

Ardelyx has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for its application for tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. A full response letter from the FDA lists the gaps that the agency’s reviewers found in an application for approval. The regulators noted that the data submitted show that the treatment effect is small and of uncertain clinical significance.

Additionally, the FDA noted that for the application to be approved, Ardelyx must conduct an additional well-controlled trial demonstrating the clinical relevance of its effect on serum phosphorus. No safety, clinical pharmacology / biopharmaceutical, CMC or non-clinical issues have been identified in CSF.