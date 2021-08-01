Making sense of the markets this week: August 2, 2021





Shopify Profits, CEO Becomes Richest Canadian Entrepreneur Shopify, Canada’s tech darling, has increased its lead as Canada’s most valuable business. Shopify posted higher than expected revenue and profit this week. Quarterly revenue exceeded $ 1 billion (to $ 1.11 billion) and quarterly profits increased. According to Shopify press release, second quarter 2021 net income was $ 879.1 million, or $ 6.90 per diluted share, compared to net income of $ 36.0 million, or $ 0.29 per diluted share, for the second quarter. quarter of 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 includes an unrealized net income of $ 778 million gain on our equity investments. Shopify earned $ 2.24 per share on an adjusted basis in the quarter ended June 30, including gains on equity investments, up 113% from the previous year. Shopify sets up e-commerce websites for small businesses and also enables digital payments and shipping. The company is number two in North America for e-commerce services, behind the giant Amazon. It is estimated that around 10% of all ecommerce traffic in the United States goes through stores hosted by Shopify, just behind Amazon.com Inc.’s 39%. On my site, I provided an example of how Shopify enabled a Canadian craft brewer to not only navigate and pivot during the early days of the pandemic; Etobicoke, Ontario, in fact increased sales and profits thanks to Shopify. The company now has the largest weighting on the Toronto Stock Exchange, it is the most valuable company in Canada, having overtaken the Royal Bank of Canada for this title. Given its incredible success, this title can certainly lead the market indices. If you take a dividend approach, you are missing out on this incredible story of growth. Readers will know that I am a huge fan of the juicy dividend tilt for Canadian stocks. But we could also include the growth engine of the burgeoning Canadian tech sector which includes many incredible success stories (although Shopify almost dominates this. Index ETF). It has been reported that CEO Tobias Ltke is now the richest Canadian. According to Globe and Mail (paying) Mr. Lutkes’ stake in the e-commerce software provider is now worth US $ 13.3 billion, or C $ 16.7 billion. Additionally, share sales records show that Mr. Lutke has generated gross proceeds of US $ 490 million since the start of 2020 by selling Shopify shares.

