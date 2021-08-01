Is it a Pinterest revenue suraction?





Pinterest(NYSE: PINS) recorded strong year-over-year revenue growth. Unfortunately, investors are more concerned with the decline in monthly active users (MUA) compared to the previous quarter. In today’s video, I take a look at Pinterest’s fundamentals and recent earnings, and below I share some highlights from the video. On July 29, after the market closed, Pinterest released its second quarter 2021 results. Pinterest’s revenue grew 125% year-over-year, driven by solid growth in its advertising segment nationally and internationally. Pinterest noted that it expects a range of around 40% year-on-year revenue growth for the third quarter of 2021. Pinterest said a good chunk of the quarterly decline in MAUs are from users who tend to browse Pinterest on the web instead of using the mobile app. Management reported that internet users tend to be less engaged and generate less income. Long term, Pinterest is focused on building a more robust platform for content creators to increase app engagement. One of these methods would be to improve its short video content, which is already doing well. Click on the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. * The stock market prices used were the pre-market prices of July 30, 2021. The video was published on July 30, 2021. This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Jose najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns stocks and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. José is a subsidiary of The Motley Fool and may be remunerated for promoting his services. If you choose to subscribe viahis link, he will earn extra money to support his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. “/>

