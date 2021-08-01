What diseases and health conditions are eligible for PIP? DWP reveals who receives payments





The Personal Independence Payment – or PIP – is designed to help cover some of the additional costs caused by long-term disability, poor health, or terminal illness. The rules were recently changed so that applicants can access expedited financial assistance if their healthcare professional says they can die within 12 months, extending the current six-month rule. But exactly what diseases and conditions are eligible for PIP? Read more:Euro final in England helped ‘supercharge’ Covid-19 infections in northeast, health boss says The PIP is designed to replace the Disability Living Allowance, which is being phased out. About 2.7 million people benefit from the PIP, of which a third on the highest amount, Birmingham courier reports. Applying for PIP involves being assessed to see what level of payment will be granted. Since the introduction of PIP in April 2013, a total of 5.9 million people have filed a complaint, according to the latest figures dating back to April 2021. This includes 3.9 million new claims entering the DWP system and an additional 2 million under reassessment when they are moved from the old Disability Living Allowance (DLA) to PIP. Of these, 2.9 million (53%) obtained the PIP. In 2.5 million (45%) of cases, the request was refused, while the remaining requests were withdrawn. The figures show that 82% of new requests and 88% of DLA reassessment requests are recorded as having one of these five most common disabling conditions: Psychiatric disorders (which includes mixed anxiety and depressive disorders) Musculoskeletal disease (general) Musculoskeletal disease (regional) Neurological disease Breathing illness The two most common conditions recorded in normal rule claims are psychiatric disorders (37% of claims) and musculoskeletal (general) (another 20% of claims). The numbers show that people with neurological and musculoskeletal conditions are the most likely to get PIP after an assessment. Among people with psychiatric disorders, only about half (52%) get PIP after an assessment, the lowest number of the five categories above. Others are told that they will not get any PIP. In addition, the DWP recently revealed a list of 21 health issues that are most likely to qualify for up to 12,000 back pay, after judges ruled that assessments had not been completed. performed correctly. Some applicants received lower PIP payments, while others were denied any PIP because their points were not high enough to qualify. You can find the full list of 21 conditions here. For all the latest news from the North East, subscribe to our newslettershere.

