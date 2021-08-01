Qatar to acquire minority stake in Airtel Africa’s mobile money business





Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), through its subsidiary Qatar Holding LLC, has signed an agreement to invest $ 200 million in Airtel Africa’s mobile money business. The investment will see QIA hold a minority stake in Airtel Africa’s mobile money services. Simon O’Hara, secretary general of the Airtel Africa group, announced in a statement on Friday. Operating under the Airtel Money brand, Airtel Africa Mobile Money Services is a digital mobile financial services platform that includes mobile wallet deposits and withdrawals, merchant and business payments, benefit transfers, loans and savings, virtual cards and international money transfers. Under the agreement, QIA will invest the agreed amount through a secondary purchase of shares in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV), a subsidiary of Airtel Africa plc. AMC BV is the holding company for several Airtel Africa mobile money operations. The holding company is intended to own and operate the mobile money business in Airtel Africa’s 14 operating countries. The transaction values ​​Airtel Africa’s mobile money business at $ 2.65 billion in cash and debt-free. Under the agreement, the transaction, which will close in two stages, is subject to customary closing conditions. QIA will hold a minority stake in AMC BV upon completion of the transaction, alongside other minority investors, while Airtel Africa continues to hold the majority stake. $ 150 million will be invested at the first close in August, while $ 50 million will be invested at the second close once further transfers of certain mobile money transactions and contracts within AMC’s scope. BV will have been performed. This development follows the announcement of a $ 200 million investment in AMC BV by The Rise Fund in March and a$ 100 million investment by MasterCardin April. In his remarks, Raghunath Mandava, CEO of Airtel Africa, said the investment will help the company finance the unbanked across Africa. “With today’s announcement, we are delighted to welcome QIA as a potential investor in our mobile money business, joining both Mastercard and TPG’s The Rise Fund as an additional partner for us. help realize the full potential of the substantial opportunity to bank the unbanked across Africa, “he said. Responding to the development, Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA, said, “We are delighted to build on our support of Airtel Africa to promote financial inclusion among the large and growing population of sub-Saharan Africa. Airtel Money plays a vital role in facilitating economic activity, including for customers without access to traditional financial services. We strongly believe in its mission to expand these efforts over the next few years. “

