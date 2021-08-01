It’s time for Indian stocks to attract investors: Anand Mahindra

As China’s crackdown on a group of extracurricular tutoring companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges triggers panic, business mogul Anand Mahindra posted a tweet in favor of Indian stocks.

Citing a report “Beijing threat to VIEs sparks Wall Street angst over Chinese stocks,” published by the Financial Times, Mahindra raised some questions for investors.

The Chairman of the Mahindra Group wrote: “Should investors now recognize the obvious: despite our flaws, there was a democracy with the necessary institutional pillars of a market economy? “.

He also asked investors, “And after the blows of the Delta variant, were on the verge of a growth spurt?” Is it time for Indian stocks to attract investors? “.

It should be noted that the Chinese authorities have announced a package of measures to tighten the leash on large companies in the areas of entertainment, ridesharing, education and online shopping, including cybersecurity checks on companies. planning to raise funds in foreign markets.

And according to the FT report, the move erased tens of billions of dollars from the market value of Chinese companies listed in New York.

The crackdown is part of the Chinese government’s campaign to lower the cost of educating children for the country’s struggling middle class. One element of the new regulation is a corporate legal structure known as a “variable interest entity,” or VIE, which allows an investor to retain a controlling stake in a business even if he or she does not own no majority shares.

VIE is a gray area in the Chinese financial legal system used by many private startups to raise massive funds from foreign investors.

US regulators have not approved any new listings of Chinese companies in recent weeks.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced that it will strengthen its oversight of Chinese companies listed overseas, including reviewing their cybersecurity.

