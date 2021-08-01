Business
Future deliverables start disappointing – Journal
KARACHI: Longer-term deliverable futures (DFC) gained little popularity in the first week of their launch on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as institutional investors avoided bidding on the product at 90 days.
DFCs are futures contracts to buy or sell stocks at a certain price with effective delivery in the future.
The PSX introduced longer-dated DFCs on July 26 to control the volatility that the stock market witnesses the last week of each month when traders carry their contracts over to the next month to avoid settlement.
PSX launched 90-day DFCs on July 26 to control volatility
With the new 90-day product, investors have access to DFCs of three different maturities, current month expiration, next month expiration, and last month expiration at the start of each contract month.
Still, they have shown moderate interest in the new product which aims to solve their recurring liquidity issues during the rollover week. Unlike August contracts in 73 scripts, PSX data showed that September and October contracts only existed in five and four titles, respectively. No less than 86 stocks are eligible for trading on the futures counter. Volumes were also particularly low in longer-term DFCs.
Institutions have so far avoided making offers on longer-term futures contracts. I think they are assessing the risks of such exposure, said Najam Ali, CEO of Next Capital. Dawn.
I am confident that these investors will gradually enter into longer-term contracts. The market has experienced a period of downward pressure and uncertainty in the final days of the 30-day contract, which will now be avoided as investors have the option to smoothly roll over their open positions, he said. he adds.
There has been no rolling week volatility in the stock market in the past five trading days. However, the reason for the status quo on the PSX was not the 90-day product launch, said Shahid Ali Habib, CEO of Arif Habib Ltd. The situation was under control this week. People only get nervous when there are too many over-leveraged positions, he said.
Mr Habib said volumes will always be larger in the monthly product than in the two and three month contracts. People use leverage to take short-term positions, he said, adding that the level of institutional arbitrage activity will play a most important role in popularizing the 90-day product.
It is our responsibility as brokers to educate investors about this product. They will be comfortable with this contract in a few months, he said.
According to PSX Managing Director Farrukh H Khan, all kinds of investors were enthusiastic about 90-day futures during the public consultations and committees of participants in the capital markets. To get the desired results according to our expectations, we will have to wait for our investors, big or small, to familiarize themselves with the product and use it consistently, he said, noting that overall volumes have plummeted on the PSX in due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and lockdown fears.
He said the exchange will incorporate changes based on broker and investor feedback into the DFC scheme to further streamline it.
As for the stated goal of reducing volatility during rollover week, Khan expressed hope that the new product will lead to lower volatility and higher volumes in this category. It will take at least a few 90-day periods for the PSX to be able to assess the reduction in volatility over the rolling week, he said.
Posted in Dawn, August 1, 2021
